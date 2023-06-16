Dundee paedophile’s playpark ban after downloading child abuse files

A Dundee teenager caught downloading indecent images of children has been banned from playparks.

Robert Black returned to the dock to be sentenced after admitting taking or making the sick files between November 18 in 2021 and July 28 last year.

Black also admitted at a previous hearing that while he was on the Sex Offenders Register for another matter, he failed to check in for his annual notification at West Bell Street HQ last August.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Black was ordered to complete unpaid work and made subject to registration requirements for another two years.

During this time, he must also take part in the Tay Project, a scheme designed to rehabilitate sex offenders.

Within the first year, he must complete 130 hours of unpaid work.

Registration requirements

A string of strict conduct requirements were also imposed.

Black, of Craigmount Road in Dundee, will be unable to live anywhere or take on any work unless it is approved by his supervisor.

He will be banned from having contact with anyone under 18 or entering places children are likely to be, including playparks, without prior approval.

A community mental health assessment must be carried out and Black is banned from having more than one phone or computer which can access the internet.

The 19-year-old must declare any device he does have, along with its serial number and passwords.

Police and social workers will be able to inspect his device at any time and he has been prohibited from using encryption or incognito tabs and from deleting his search history.

A social media ban was also imposed.

Engaging well

Sentencing had been deferred for background reports.

Black’s case had began on petition but was reduced to a summary complaint.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said: “He’s currently on a community payback order imposed in August 2021.

“I think particularly within the last 10 months or so, he’s engaged very well.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Black: “There are serious offences, as I’m sure you know.

“I want to emphasise to you these orders will be made as a direct alternative to custody.

“Don’t blow it.”

