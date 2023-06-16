Dundee paedophile’s playpark ban after downloading child abuse files

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Dundee paedophile’s playpark ban after downloading child abuse files

Charleston teenager Robert Black was already on the Sex Offenders Register when he admitted his latest crimes.

By Ross Gardiner
Robert Black.
Robert Black.

A Dundee teenager caught downloading indecent images of children has been banned from playparks.

Robert Black returned to the dock to be sentenced after admitting taking or making the sick files between November 18 in 2021 and July 28 last year.

Black also admitted at a previous hearing that while he was on the Sex Offenders Register for another matter, he failed to check in for his annual notification at West Bell Street HQ last August.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Black was ordered to complete unpaid work and made subject to registration requirements for another two years.

During this time, he must also take part in the Tay Project, a scheme designed to rehabilitate sex offenders.

Within the first year, he must complete 130 hours of unpaid work.

Registration requirements

A string of strict conduct requirements were also imposed.

Black, of Craigmount Road in Dundee, will be unable to live anywhere or take on any work unless it is approved by his supervisor.

He will be banned from having contact with anyone under 18 or entering places children are likely to be, including playparks, without prior approval.

A community mental health assessment must be carried out and Black is banned from having more than one phone or computer which can access the internet.

The 19-year-old must declare any device he does have, along with its serial number and passwords.

Police and social workers will be able to inspect his device at any time and he has been prohibited from using encryption or incognito tabs and from deleting his search history.

A social media ban was also imposed.

Engaging well

Sentencing had been deferred for background reports.

Black’s case had began on petition but was reduced to a summary complaint.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said: “He’s currently on a community payback order imposed in August 2021.

“I think particularly within the last 10 months or so, he’s engaged very well.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Black: “There are serious offences, as I’m sure you know.

“I want to emphasise to you these orders will be made as a direct alternative to custody.

“Don’t blow it.”

