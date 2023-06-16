Perthshire man who hunted down wife in his pyjamas and slashed her tyres was in ‘jealous rage,’ court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perthshire man who hunted down wife in his pyjamas and slashed her tyres was in ‘jealous rage,’ court told

Enraged Terry Robinson stalked after his terrified partner before banging on her car window as she frantically tried to start the engine.

By Jamie Buchan
Terry Robinson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Terry Robinson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A husband must pay compensation to his estranged wife after he hunted her down in a golf club car park, wearing just his pyjamas, and slashed her tyres with a trimming knife.

Enraged Terry Robinson stalked after his terrified partner before banging on her car window as she frantically tried to start the engine.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 52-year-old went looking for his wife because he was unable to sleep and had convinced himself their marriage-of-16-years ended because she was being unfaithful.

Robinson, from Blair Atholl, admitted a domestically-aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner – likely to cause fear or alarm – at Pitlochry Golf Club on April 4.

He was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

He must stay away from his wife for a year as part of a non-harassment order, and pay her £440 to compensate for the damage caused to her car.

Sleepless night

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “Mr Robinson appears before the court at the age of 52, with just one previous conviction from some time ago.

“He and his wife separated in October 2022. The relationship broke down because he suspected his wife was being unfaithful.”

Terry Robinson leaving Perth Sheriff Court

She told the court: “On this night, he could not sleep and he was going over the relationship in his head. His anxiety levels were escalating.

“Mr Robinson takes full responsibility. He felt hurt and betrayed and was acting – in his own words – in a rage.

“He had no right to feel jealousy, because they had separated six months earlier.

“However, he was hopeful of reconciliation.”

The court heard that Robinson now plans to move to England.

Hid from husband

Sheriff David Hall told him: “I’ll give you credit for pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“But clearly, this is a serious matter.

“The way that you behaved to your wife was simply not acceptable.”

The court heard that Robinson’s wife parked up outside the golf course at about 9.15pm and went off to visit a friend.

“About an hour later, she exited the property and walked towards her car,” fiscal depute Amy Robertson said.

Robinson hunted down his wife at Pitlochry Golf Course

“She observed that lights were on her and could see the accused standing next to his vehicle.”

The court heard the woman cowered behind a gate while Robinson drove his car towards the lower part of the car park, where she was hiding.

“He appeared to be actively looking for her,” Ms Robertson said.

“She could see that the accused was in his pyjamas.

“When he went past her, she took the opportunity to run back to her car.”

But when Robinson turned and came back towards her, she hid behind a mound of sand.

He then parked his car and was lost to sight.

‘Were you sleeping with him?’

Ms Robertson said the woman fled to her car.

“She tried to start the engine, but it stalled several times,” he said.

“The accused then appeared at the driver’s window and banged on it with clenched fist.”

He shouted: “Were you sleeping with him?”

Perth Sheriff Court.

The prosecutor said: “She was terrified and continued driving, but soon noticed a problem with the car.

“She parked in the lower car park and inspected the vehicle. She noticed that all tyres had been deflated.”

Robinson’s wife called police.

“Officers attended and saw clear slash marks on her tyres,” the fiscal depute said.

Robinson, of Garryside, was arrested at his home the next day.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

Terry Robinson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee paedophile's playpark ban after downloading child abuse files
Terry Robinson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Ricky Ross and Shooglenifty among acts lining up for Errol's own 'wee Woodstock'
Terry Robinson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
A furious Darth Vader emerged when the Green Cross Code Man came to Fife
Terry Robinson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Visit Broughty Ferry from days gone by in these old Dundee photos from 1990
Terry Robinson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
St Andrews surfing brothers Blown Away by Courier Business Awards success
A Highland Game venison burger.
Dundee venison firm secures multi-million-pound supermarket deal
Terry Robinson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Angus milliner Priestley West heads south with lucky spider to major exhibition in UK's…
Stevie May and Nicky Clark were a potent partnership for St Johnstone last season.
Nicky Clark confident he and St Johnstone strike-partner, Stevie May, will pick up where…
Terry Robinson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Terry Robinson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four