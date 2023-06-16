Perthshire man who hunted down wife in his pyjamas and slashed her tyres was in ‘jealous rage,’ court told

A husband must pay compensation to his estranged wife after he hunted her down in a golf club car park, wearing just his pyjamas, and slashed her tyres with a trimming knife.

Enraged Terry Robinson stalked after his terrified partner before banging on her car window as she frantically tried to start the engine.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 52-year-old went looking for his wife because he was unable to sleep and had convinced himself their marriage-of-16-years ended because she was being unfaithful.

Robinson, from Blair Atholl, admitted a domestically-aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner – likely to cause fear or alarm – at Pitlochry Golf Club on April 4.

He was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

He must stay away from his wife for a year as part of a non-harassment order, and pay her £440 to compensate for the damage caused to her car.

Sleepless night

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “Mr Robinson appears before the court at the age of 52, with just one previous conviction from some time ago.

“He and his wife separated in October 2022. The relationship broke down because he suspected his wife was being unfaithful.”

She told the court: “On this night, he could not sleep and he was going over the relationship in his head. His anxiety levels were escalating.

“Mr Robinson takes full responsibility. He felt hurt and betrayed and was acting – in his own words – in a rage.

“He had no right to feel jealousy, because they had separated six months earlier.

“However, he was hopeful of reconciliation.”

The court heard that Robinson now plans to move to England.

Hid from husband

Sheriff David Hall told him: “I’ll give you credit for pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“But clearly, this is a serious matter.

“The way that you behaved to your wife was simply not acceptable.”

The court heard that Robinson’s wife parked up outside the golf course at about 9.15pm and went off to visit a friend.

“About an hour later, she exited the property and walked towards her car,” fiscal depute Amy Robertson said.

“She observed that lights were on her and could see the accused standing next to his vehicle.”

The court heard the woman cowered behind a gate while Robinson drove his car towards the lower part of the car park, where she was hiding.

“He appeared to be actively looking for her,” Ms Robertson said.

“She could see that the accused was in his pyjamas.

“When he went past her, she took the opportunity to run back to her car.”

But when Robinson turned and came back towards her, she hid behind a mound of sand.

He then parked his car and was lost to sight.

‘Were you sleeping with him?’

Ms Robertson said the woman fled to her car.

“She tried to start the engine, but it stalled several times,” he said.

“The accused then appeared at the driver’s window and banged on it with clenched fist.”

He shouted: “Were you sleeping with him?”

The prosecutor said: “She was terrified and continued driving, but soon noticed a problem with the car.

“She parked in the lower car park and inspected the vehicle. She noticed that all tyres had been deflated.”

Robinson’s wife called police.

“Officers attended and saw clear slash marks on her tyres,” the fiscal depute said.

Robinson, of Garryside, was arrested at his home the next day.

