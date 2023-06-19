Monday court round-up — Dog neglect and attempted murder charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monday court round-up — Dog neglect and attempted murder charge

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
A 37-year-old Fife woman has appeared in court accused of attempted murder.

Claire Donaldson appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to face a charge of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

It is understood the alleged incident took place in Cardenden.

Donaldson made no plea and was committed for further examination and was remanded in custody.

Her next court appearance is expected within eight days.

Ongoing torment

A Fife woman has opened up on the trauma of being forced to live next door to her spy-cam pervert dad who secretly filmed her in the nude. Briony Paddon says the presence of her father Karl has “tormented” her since he avoided a jail sentence for his sick crimes two years ago and no non-harassment order was imposed.

Briony Paddon
Briony Paddon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Neglected dogs

A Kinross man neglected seven dogs at a Kelty farm and caused unnecessary suffering to one of the animals.

Jay Kenny, 30, failed to provide the animals – four lurchers, a Patterdale and two German shepherds – with a safe and clean environment free from faeces and hazardous material including sharp nails and scrap metal.

He failed to give them adequate shelter and bedding.

He admitted a charge of failing to ensure the welfare of the dogs at Blairfordel Farm, Kelty, between May 1 and December 20 2021.

Kenny also pled guilty to causing one of the dogs, a lurcher-type named Gus, unnecessary suffering by failing to provide him with sufficient nutrition, causing him to become emaciated.

He also failed to provide Gus with vet treatment for a flea infection, causing him to develop alopecia, and for his dental disease.

Court papers state he caused unnecessary suffering to this dog between December 1 2020 and December 20 2021.

The offences are contraventions of the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Sheriff Francis Gill deferred sentence on Kenny, of Fruix Road, Kinross, until July 12 to obtain background reports.

Costly mistake

A former head chef at Gleneagles – now a taxi driver – has dodged a driving ban after ploughing his Mercedes Benz into a house along the street from the word famous hotel. Shah Al Faysal smashed into the property on Orchil Road, Auchterarder, causing extensive damage, and told police: “I pressed the gas by mistake”.

Graphic showing Shah Al Faysal and the damaged house in Orchil Road, Auchterarder
Shah Al Faysal crashed into the house in Orchil Road, Auchterarder. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

Register after nightclub grope

A Perth clubber who groped a woman at a city centre nightspot has been ordered to stay on the Sex Offenders Register for six months.

Lewis Macleod sexually assaulted his victim at The Loft on South Street in the early hours of September 10, 2021.

The 23-year-old pursued the woman onto the dance floor before repeatedly grabbing her buttocks.

Staff intervened when they saw her slap Macleod across the face.

He was arrested after police reviewed the club’s CCTV.

Macleod’s offence happened at The Loft in Perth.

Macleod, of Belmont Park, returned to the dock for sentencing, having pled guilty last month.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon placed him on supervision for six months. Macleod must stay on the Register for the same period.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

