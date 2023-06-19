Monday court round-up — Dog neglect and attempted murder charge

A 37-year-old Fife woman has appeared in court accused of attempted murder.

Claire Donaldson appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to face a charge of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

It is understood the alleged incident took place in Cardenden.

Donaldson made no plea and was committed for further examination and was remanded in custody.

Her next court appearance is expected within eight days.

Ongoing torment

A Fife woman has opened up on the trauma of being forced to live next door to her spy-cam pervert dad who secretly filmed her in the nude. Briony Paddon says the presence of her father Karl has “tormented” her since he avoided a jail sentence for his sick crimes two years ago and no non-harassment order was imposed.

Neglected dogs

A Kinross man neglected seven dogs at a Kelty farm and caused unnecessary suffering to one of the animals.

Jay Kenny, 30, failed to provide the animals – four lurchers, a Patterdale and two German shepherds – with a safe and clean environment free from faeces and hazardous material including sharp nails and scrap metal.

He failed to give them adequate shelter and bedding.

He admitted a charge of failing to ensure the welfare of the dogs at Blairfordel Farm, Kelty, between May 1 and December 20 2021.

Kenny also pled guilty to causing one of the dogs, a lurcher-type named Gus, unnecessary suffering by failing to provide him with sufficient nutrition, causing him to become emaciated.

He also failed to provide Gus with vet treatment for a flea infection, causing him to develop alopecia, and for his dental disease.

Court papers state he caused unnecessary suffering to this dog between December 1 2020 and December 20 2021.

The offences are contraventions of the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Sheriff Francis Gill deferred sentence on Kenny, of Fruix Road, Kinross, until July 12 to obtain background reports.

Costly mistake

A former head chef at Gleneagles – now a taxi driver – has dodged a driving ban after ploughing his Mercedes Benz into a house along the street from the word famous hotel. Shah Al Faysal smashed into the property on Orchil Road, Auchterarder, causing extensive damage, and told police: “I pressed the gas by mistake”.

Register after nightclub grope

A Perth clubber who groped a woman at a city centre nightspot has been ordered to stay on the Sex Offenders Register for six months.

Lewis Macleod sexually assaulted his victim at The Loft on South Street in the early hours of September 10, 2021.

The 23-year-old pursued the woman onto the dance floor before repeatedly grabbing her buttocks.

Staff intervened when they saw her slap Macleod across the face.

He was arrested after police reviewed the club’s CCTV.

Macleod, of Belmont Park, returned to the dock for sentencing, having pled guilty last month.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon placed him on supervision for six months. Macleod must stay on the Register for the same period.

