Wednesday court round-up — 10 times driving disqualified

A Rattray man who racked up 10 driving-while-disqualified convictions has been jailed.

Scott Hunter, 46, was caught riding a Kawasaki motorcycle on Blairgowrie’s Reform Street on August 30 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard police asked if he had insurance and he told them “he wasn’t sure.”

His disqualified status was then discovered.

His lawyer offered no mitigation.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Hunter: “Given your record, there is nothing other than a custodial sentence available to me.

“You have 10 convictions for driving while disqualified.

“You clearly are not prepared to comply with court orders.”

Hunter, of Hatton Place, was jailed for eight months and banned from the road for a further five years.

He was handed an identical sentence in November 2022, after he was spotted driving his wife’s car – again, while disqualified and without insurance – near his home.

Taxi driver death hearing

Steven Greig, 43, of Dundee, has appeared in court accused of the culpable homicide of taxi driver Mark Ward. Mr Ward died in April, a year after he suffered devastating injuries on Coupar Angus Road in the city. It is alleged he was pushed and kicked by Greig, who made no plea or declaration and who was remanded in custody.

Stabbed partner by accident

Kevin Simpson, who stabbed his partner through the arm in Dundee, was given a

Simpson, also known as Drummond, injured his on-off girlfriend of 18 years during a row at her home in the city’s Pinewood Gardens.

His victim thought she had been punched, before looking down and seeing her own blood, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Simpson, 42, admitted the March 21 2021 domestic assault earlier this year and returned to the dock for sentencing.

Sheriff William Wood said: “You are not the kind of man who has had an easy path through life.

“But you also have to understand why this matter has been brought to court under solemn procedure, which could result in a prison sentence.

“You stabbed your then-partner through her arm.

“I accept you have no recollection of this but that is what we have to deal with.”

The sheriff added: “Standing your record, the amount of time that has past since the offence and the fact you have no cases outstanding, I can deal with this making you subject to a community payback order.”

Simpson, of Loons Road, was placed on supervision for a year and must engage with the Dundee Learning Disability Service.

He said there was no need for a non-harassment order.

The court previously heard on the evening of the offence, the couple argued and Simpson grabbed a knife and repeatedly stabbed his own arm, before stabbing his partner as well.

When arrested later that morning, Simpson told police: “I didn’t mean to stab her”.

‘Smug’ sex assaulter

A bank manager “looked proud” after pulling a woman’s top down at a Perth nightclub, a trial heard. Sam Ronald, 27, from Bridge of Earn tugged the stranger’s dress and exposed her breasts while horrified pals looked on in The Loft.

Over the coke limit

A delivery driver has been banned after pharmacy staff in Dundee contacted police about his intoxicated state.

Derek Livingston appeared from custody to admit being behind the wheel while double the cocaine limit when police stopped him on December 23 2019.

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan said. “The matter was reported to police by workers at Muirhead Pharmacy.

“The accused had attended to deliver goods there.”

Officers breathalysed Livingston on Brown Constable Street and he returned a reading of zero but he failed a drug swab and provided a cocaine reading of 20mics per litre of blood, above the limit of 10.

He also had just under a gramme of the Class A drug in his possession.

He admitted drug-driving and possession.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “At the time he was abusing cocaine.

“Since then he’s moved away from Dundee.

“He’s freed himself from his addiction to cocaine.”

Mr Hampton said the 51-year-old had relocated from Taits Lane in Dundee to Renfrew.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael banned Livingston from driving for a year and admonished him for the cocaine possession.

The sheriff said: “This happened way back in 2019.

“I’m told you’ve had no trouble since then.”

Sick Savile password

A sick barman from Anstruther used ‘JimmySavile’ as the password on the account he used to download 2,000 indecent images of children. Police found Iain Syme’s illegal hoard referenced the disgraced former television star, who is widely understood to be one of the country’s most prolific sex offenders.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.