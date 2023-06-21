Wednesday court round-up — 10 times driving disqualified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — 10 times driving disqualified

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Rattray man who racked up 10 driving-while-disqualified convictions has been jailed.

Scott Hunter, 46, was caught riding a Kawasaki motorcycle on Blairgowrie’s Reform Street on August 30 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard police asked if he had insurance and he told them “he wasn’t sure.”

His disqualified status was then discovered.

His lawyer offered no mitigation.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Hunter: “Given your record, there is nothing other than a custodial sentence available to me.

“You have 10 convictions for driving while disqualified.

“You clearly are not prepared to comply with court orders.”

Hunter, of Hatton Place, was jailed for eight months and banned from the road for a further five years.

He was handed an identical sentence in November 2022, after he was spotted driving his wife’s car – again, while disqualified and without insurance – near his home.

Taxi driver death hearing

Steven Greig, 43, of Dundee, has appeared in court accused of the culpable homicide  of taxi driver Mark Ward. Mr Ward died in April, a year after he suffered devastating injuries on Coupar Angus Road in the city. It is alleged he was pushed and kicked by Greig, who made no plea or declaration and who was remanded in custody.

Mark Ward
Greig is accused of killing driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied

Stabbed partner by accident

Kevin Simpson, who stabbed his partner through the arm in Dundee, was given a

Simpson, also known as Drummond, injured his on-off girlfriend of 18 years during a row at her home in the city’s Pinewood Gardens.

His victim thought she had been punched, before looking down and seeing her own blood, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Simpson, 42, admitted the March 21 2021 domestic assault earlier this year and returned to the dock for sentencing.

Sheriff William Wood said: “You are not the kind of man who has had an easy path through life.

“But you also have to understand why this matter has been brought to court under solemn procedure, which could result in a prison sentence.

“You stabbed your then-partner through her arm.

“I accept you have no recollection of this but that is what we have to deal with.”

Kevin Simpson
Kevin Simpson.

The sheriff added: “Standing your record, the amount of time that has past since the offence and the fact you have no cases outstanding, I can deal with this making you subject to a community payback order.”

Simpson, of Loons Road, was placed on supervision for a year and must engage with the Dundee Learning Disability Service.

He said there was no need for a non-harassment order.

The court previously heard on the evening of the offence, the couple argued and Simpson grabbed a knife and repeatedly stabbed his own arm, before stabbing his partner as well.

When arrested later that morning, Simpson told police: “I didn’t mean to stab her”.

‘Smug’ sex assaulter

A bank manager “looked proud” after pulling a woman’s top down at a Perth nightclub, a trial heard. Sam Ronald, 27, from Bridge of Earn tugged the stranger’s dress and exposed her breasts while horrified pals looked on in The Loft.

Sam Ronald and The Loft, Perth
Sam Ronald was found guilty of sexual assault at The Loft in Perth.

Over the coke limit

A delivery driver has been banned after pharmacy staff in Dundee contacted police about his intoxicated state.

Derek Livingston appeared from custody to admit being behind the wheel while double the cocaine limit when police stopped him on December 23 2019.

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan said. “The matter was reported to police by workers at Muirhead Pharmacy.

“The accused had attended to deliver goods there.”

Officers breathalysed Livingston on Brown Constable Street and he returned a reading of zero but he failed a drug swab and provided a cocaine reading of 20mics per litre of blood, above the limit of 10.

He also had just under a gramme of the Class A drug in his possession.

He admitted drug-driving and possession.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “At the time he was abusing cocaine.

“Since then he’s moved away from Dundee.

“He’s freed himself from his addiction to cocaine.”

Mr Hampton said the 51-year-old had relocated from Taits Lane in Dundee to Renfrew.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael banned Livingston from driving for a year and admonished him for the cocaine possession.

The sheriff said: “This happened way back in 2019.

“I’m told you’ve had no trouble since then.”

Sick Savile password

A sick barman from Anstruther used ‘JimmySavile’ as the password on the account he used to download 2,000 indecent images of children. Police found Iain Syme’s illegal hoard referenced the disgraced former television star, who is widely understood to be one of the country’s most prolific sex offenders.

Iain Syme and Jimmy Savile
Iain Syme used paedophile Jimmy Savile’s name as a password for his abuse files.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

Neil Cunningham Dobson
Lost Titanic sub an 'accident waiting to happen', says St Andrews expert
Craig Hinchliffe is St Johnstone's new goalkeeping coach.
Craig Hinchliffe: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes ex-Dundee United goalkeeping coach will be…
Montrose goalkeeping coach David Larter with Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.
David Larter set for 620-mile weekly roundtrips Montrose as Links Park legend takes on…
Val McDermid became a Doctor of Letters at Oxford University
'Me! From a cooncil hoose!': Val McDermid 'gobsmacked' to receive Oxford University honorary degree
Chris van der Kuyl, who runs 4J Studios wth Paddy Burns. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee firm behind Minecraft success wins Nintendo deal for new game
Greig is accused of killing driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied
Man in court accused of killing Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward, who died a…
Travellers' caravans in South Inch, Perth.
Travellers park more than 130 caravans on Perth's South Inch without council permission
The wreckage of the bus destroyed by the fire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'Explosions' heard as bus fire shuts Broughty Ferry road
James McPake with latest signing Sam Fisher. Image: Craig Brown.
Sam Fisher explains Dundee exit and the 'massive factor' behind Dunfermline return
Ryan Edwards playing for Dundee United against Rangers at Ibrox Stadium
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards opens heart on Dundee United departure as ex-captain issues 'smash the…