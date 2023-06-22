Thursday court round-up — ‘Screw the nut and find new friends’

A scaffolder who beat a man in a Ballingry Street has been placed on a curfew.

Ian Aird attacked in the town’s Ballingry Crescent on March 4 last year.

The 23-year-old punched, kicked and stamped on his victim’s head and body.

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said Aird had been punched first but that his response had been “grossly excessive”.

He added his client had been undergoing therapy at his own expense since the incident.

Aird, of Navitie Park, Ballingry, was ordered to remain within his home from 9.30pm to 6.30am for 135 days.

Marine vs police

A Royal Marine corporal has to pay compensation to a police officer he left needing stitches during a street brawl in Dundee, Corporal Alexander Rea, 31, bundled PC Stephen Browne to the ground as he struggled violently with the group of Police Scotland officers trying to arrest him.

‘Screw the nut’

A drug-driver who crashed outside a Perthshire primary school following a high speed police chase has been told to consider dropping some of his friends.

Paul Booth was under the influence when he hurtled through streets in Stanley, while parents were picking up their children.

He was going so fast he nearly tipped onto two wheels, before smashing into a car driven by a local mum and then ploughing into a truck.

The 31-year-old dodged a prison sentenced in October after admitting dangerous driving in and around the village in March 2021.

He was placed on supervision for two years and banned from driving for 18 months.

Booth returned to the dock this week for a review of his community payback order.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “When I received your first review report I was optimistic.

“But the most recent report suggests you have had something of a relapse.

“You required medical intervention twice in the last week.”

Booth responded: “It wasn’t official.”

Sheriff Wood continued: “If this order is going to succeed it’s important you reduce your drug use and make changes.

“If you have friends who are continuing to use drugs, you might want to consider if there are the sort of friends you want to keep.”

The sheriff told Booth to “screw the nut” and scheduled a further review for the end of next month.

Stalker jailed

A Montrose stalker has been jailed after completing just one hour of his community payback order. Sheriff Lindsay Foulis wryly thanked Peter Campbell, 54, for “clearly busting a gut” in his meek attempt at repaying society, before sending him to prison for eight months.

Drunk bus pest

A drunk Glenrothes man who harassed a female bus passenger before kissing her on the neck has been jailed.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 19-year-old was travelling between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes, listening to music, when Craig Lockhart, 51, approached and “poked” her in the neck.

She told him to leave her alone but he followed her as she moved to another seat and then kissed her neck.

When he approached her for a third time, the woman was able to get a picture of Lockhart to show police.

A male passenger intervened, punching Lockhart and throwing him from the vehicle at a bus stop.

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said his client had no recollection of the incident as he was “heavily intoxicated”.

He said on seeing CCTV from the bus Lockhart had been “shocked” by his behaviour and apologised to his victim.

Lockhart, of Church Street, Glenrothes, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on March 23 this year.

He further admitted breaching a court ordered curfew on the same day by being outside his house between 8pm and 6am.

He was jailed for three months.

Rapist faces prison

A serial rapist who targeted three women while they were sleeping was warned at the High Court in Dundee he faces a lengthy prison sentence for the “grave” offences. Jody Petrie, 37, preyed on his victims after they fell asleep under the influence of drink or drugs, subjecting them to vile sex attacks.

Broke bail seven times

A Perth man who broke seven bail orders and assaulted a police officer has been jailed for 22 months.

Alistair Maxwell admitted the breaches when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The 38-year-old, of St Catherine’s Square, was repeatedly caught contacting a woman he had been ordered by the court to stay away from.

He broke a bail order by entering Perth’s Leslie Court on December 19, last year.

When he was taken into custody at Dundee, he lashed out and kicked a police officer on the body.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Maxwell: “It gives me no pleasure to deal with this matter in this way but you have repeatedly ignored court orders.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.