Fife domestic abuser hurled Xbox controller at partner as she pled for mercy

A Methil man who battered his partner, before throwing a games console controller at her face, has been banned from contacting her for six months.

North Sea fisherman Nathan Anderson attacked his then-partner during an argument after drinking heavily.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told the woman’s pleas for help could be heard by Anderson’s mother when she phoned him.

Struggle heard over phone

Fiscal depute Lee-Ann Barclay said: “At around 8.30pm the complainer was at the locus, where Mr Anderson was living with his mother.

“He had been drinking and he began arguing with her, making comments towards her.

“As the evening went on, he was drinking more and the verbal abuse was continuing.

“At 9:30pm, within the bedroom, he suddenly became aggressive and punched the complainer several times to the face.

“He then had his hands around her neck, which caused scratches.”

Ms Barclay said Anderson’s mother and sister could hear the struggle when they contacted him.

“They could hear the accused shouting and swearing and also heard the complainer pleading for help.

“He threw his Xbox controller at her, which hit her in the face on the chin.

“He was punching, and pushing her, shouting that his mother and sister were coming to boot her and that if she were a boy, it would be worse.

“He started spitting on her.”

Abused police

Anderson’s mother contacted police upon returning to the house.

He son abused police as he was transported to the station – including calling one a “Hun b***ard”.

Solicitor Kirsty Watson, defending, said the incident was “out of character” for Anderson.

She said: “He accepts full responsibility for all the charges and understands the harm towards the complainer.

“He did say he was heavily intoxicated.

“He doesn’t wish to minimise his behaviour and was shocked when he was told the full extent of his behaviour.

“This was out of character for him and he’s not displayed violence at any point.”

Anderson, of Watt Crescent, Methil, admitted the June 21 2022 assault.

Sheriff Robert More placed him on a 12-month supervision order and ordered him to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

He also gave him a six-month non-harassment order.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.