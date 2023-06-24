Fife domestic abuser hurled Xbox controller at partner as she pled for mercy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife domestic abuser hurled Xbox controller at partner as she pled for mercy

Drunken Nathan Anderson attacked his then-partner during an argument.

By Kirsty McIntosh
A Methil man who battered his partner, before throwing a games console controller at her face, has been banned from contacting her for six months.

North Sea fisherman Nathan Anderson attacked his then-partner during an argument after drinking heavily.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told the woman’s pleas for help could be heard by Anderson’s mother when she phoned him.

Struggle heard over phone

Fiscal depute Lee-Ann Barclay said: “At around 8.30pm the complainer was at the locus, where Mr Anderson was living with his mother.

“He had been drinking and he began arguing with her, making comments towards her.

“As the evening went on, he was drinking more and the verbal abuse was continuing.

“At 9:30pm, within the bedroom, he suddenly became aggressive and punched the complainer several times to the face.

“He then had his hands around her neck, which caused scratches.”

Ms Barclay said Anderson’s mother and sister could hear the struggle when they contacted him.

“They could hear the accused shouting and swearing and also heard the complainer pleading for help.

“He threw his Xbox controller at her, which hit her in the face on the chin.

“He was punching, and pushing her, shouting that his mother and sister were coming to boot her and that if she were a boy, it would be worse.

“He started spitting on her.”

Abused police

Anderson’s mother contacted police upon returning to the house.

He son abused police as he was transported to the station – including calling one a “Hun b***ard”.

Solicitor Kirsty Watson, defending, said the incident was “out of character” for Anderson.

She said: “He accepts full responsibility for all the charges and understands the harm towards the complainer.

“He did say he was heavily intoxicated.

“He doesn’t wish to minimise his behaviour and was shocked when he was told the full extent of his behaviour.

“This was out of character for him and he’s not displayed violence at any point.”

Anderson, of Watt Crescent, Methil, admitted the June 21 2022 assault.

Sheriff Robert More placed him on a 12-month supervision order and ordered him to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

He also gave him a six-month non-harassment order.

