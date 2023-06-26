Rangers fan punched Glenrothes pub punter over sectarian attack fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers fan punched Glenrothes pub punter over sectarian attack fears

Alistair Harvey punched and kicked his victim outside the Golden Acorn in Glenrothes after the man refused to buy him a drink.

By Kirsty McIntosh
The altercation happened outside the Golden Acorn in Glenrothes.
A Buckhaven man attacked a pub-goer because he had a flashback to when he was the victim of a “sectarian” stabbing two decades ago.

Alistair Harvey, who was wearing a Rangers-badged top,  punched and kicked his victim outside the Golden Acorn in Glenrothes after the man refused to buy him a drink.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 42-year-old “lost it” after his victim had apparently called him a “Hun”.

The court heard Harvey had previously been assaulted because of his support of Rangers.

Punched victim to ground

Fiscal depute Lee-Ann Barclay told the court drunken Harvey had been refused service at the bar and had tried to get his victim to sneak him some spirits.

She said the complainer was sitting within the bar at 12.30am when Harvey entered.

He was refused service because he was intoxicated and he was asked to leave after arguing with bar staff.

He was still outside when the complainer left

Ms Barclay said: “Mr Harvey was standing outside and asked him to go back inside and buy him a vodka.”

The man refused and Harvey punched him “a number of times in the head before he fell to the ground, and then kicked him on the body.

“He then picked up a metal pole, which formed part of a poor and rope barrier, and started to hit the front door, causing it to break.”

She said Harvey had caused £200 worth of damage.

Sectarian stabbing

Solicitor David McLaughlin said Harvey had been left traumatised by a previous incident and had been provoked by being called a “Hun” – a sectarian slur commonly aimed at Rangers fans.

He said: “Mr Harvey was subject to fairly significant assault 20 years ago, where he was stabbed in the head and body.

“He describes that as a sectarian assault.

“He has consumed drink and drugs to mask the trauma.

“Mr Harvey told me he had said ‘f**k off you Hun’.

“He was wearing a top with Rangers insignia on and the complainer didn’t like that.”

Harvey, of Factory Road, Buckhaven admitted the August 7 2022 assault.

Sheriff Robert More fined him £70 and ordered him to pay £200 in compensation.

