Rangers fan punched Glenrothes pub punter over sectarian attack fears

A Buckhaven man attacked a pub-goer because he had a flashback to when he was the victim of a “sectarian” stabbing two decades ago.

Alistair Harvey, who was wearing a Rangers-badged top, punched and kicked his victim outside the Golden Acorn in Glenrothes after the man refused to buy him a drink.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 42-year-old “lost it” after his victim had apparently called him a “Hun”.

The court heard Harvey had previously been assaulted because of his support of Rangers.

Punched victim to ground

Fiscal depute Lee-Ann Barclay told the court drunken Harvey had been refused service at the bar and had tried to get his victim to sneak him some spirits.

She said the complainer was sitting within the bar at 12.30am when Harvey entered.

He was refused service because he was intoxicated and he was asked to leave after arguing with bar staff.

He was still outside when the complainer left

Ms Barclay said: “Mr Harvey was standing outside and asked him to go back inside and buy him a vodka.”

The man refused and Harvey punched him “a number of times in the head before he fell to the ground, and then kicked him on the body.

“He then picked up a metal pole, which formed part of a poor and rope barrier, and started to hit the front door, causing it to break.”

She said Harvey had caused £200 worth of damage.

Sectarian stabbing

Solicitor David McLaughlin said Harvey had been left traumatised by a previous incident and had been provoked by being called a “Hun” – a sectarian slur commonly aimed at Rangers fans.

He said: “Mr Harvey was subject to fairly significant assault 20 years ago, where he was stabbed in the head and body.

“He describes that as a sectarian assault.

“He has consumed drink and drugs to mask the trauma.

“Mr Harvey told me he had said ‘f**k off you Hun’.

“He was wearing a top with Rangers insignia on and the complainer didn’t like that.”

Harvey, of Factory Road, Buckhaven admitted the August 7 2022 assault.

Sheriff Robert More fined him £70 and ordered him to pay £200 in compensation.

