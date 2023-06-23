Rapist from Fife who skipped trial due to lost bus ticket is finally jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rapist from Fife who skipped trial due to lost bus ticket is finally jailed

Gordon McKay,22, missed his initial trial date because he claimed he could not get to court

By Grant McCabe
McKay was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.
McKay was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

A rapist who claimed he could not come to court as he had lost his bus ticket has been jailed for three years.

Gordon McKay took advantage of a young woman while she was asleep at a house in Lochgelly in December 2020.

The 22 year-old should have stood trial in Livingston in January this year.

He had been on bail having been charged not long after the attack.

But his lawyer Colin Neilson told the High Court in Glasgow on Friday: “He said that he had been given a bus ticket by social work but had then lost it.

“After losing the ticket, he was trying to get money from friends but no one would help him.

“He basically gave up before police turned up and arrested him.”

‘Significant risk to females’

The carelessness prolonged the ordeal for his victim, with the trial eventually taking place in Livingston later in 2023.

McKay was convicted of rape and was sentenced by Judge Alistair Watson.

He had pled guilty to the failure to appear for trial, as well as stealing money and tobacco from the house where the sex attack occurred.

The judge told McKay: “You are assessed as a potentially significant risk to adult females.

“You appear to me to meet the test for an extended sentence.

“It occurred to me during the trial that you are an immature young man, who will inevitably continue to offend unless you accept appropriate support and intervention.

“Had you been a more mature individual, I would have imposed a significantly longer custodial term.”

Maintains innocence

McKay, of Lochgelly, will be supervised for a further three years on his release.

Jurors heard how the sex predator and the woman had only met days earlier.

McKay had carried on raping her even after she woke up because of what he was doing.

He had lodged a defence stating the woman had consented to sex and defence advocate Mr Neilson said: “His position remains the same as at trial in that he continues to deny his guilt.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

