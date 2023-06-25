Hollywood superstar Nicolas Cage plays part in car thief’s capture after £80k raids across Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hollywood superstar Nicolas Cage plays part in car thief’s capture after £80k raids across Tayside and Fife

Persistent offender Steven Mason was caught after registering his phone under the name Memphis Reigns - the main character in car crime drama Gone in 60 Seconds.

By Jamie Buchan
A car thief was hunted down by police after he registered his mobile phone under the name Memphis Reigns – Nicolas Cage’s character in car crime drama Gone in 60 Seconds.

A nationwide hunt was launched after a series of high value thefts across Tayside and Fife.

Steven Mason, who has more than 30 convictions for car crime, struck at sheds, homes and outbuildings in Cupar, Perth and Arbroath, making off with £80,000 haul including a Volkswagen Golf, two dirt bikes, a motorcross machine, three racing cycles and accessories.

He was traced by police after they found his DNA on a cigarette end inside the stolen VW Golf, which was abandoned some 80 miles away on the east coast.

Mason was jailed for more than two years after he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted six charges of theft.

Angelina Jolie and Nicolas Cage in Gone in 60 Seconds. Image: Shutterstock.

The court heard he hoped the crime spree would help rekindle his relationship with his former partner.

In Gone in 60 Seconds, Nicolas Cage leads a gang of car thieves trying to steal a boatload of high-value vehicles in a single night to save his brother’s life.

After-dark raids

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said Mason raided a shed behind the Byre, Balvaird Farm, at Strathmiglo, Cupar, in the early hours of August 7 2021.

He stole keys and a wallet, before making off with a £14,150 dirt bike and £15,000 worth of tools.

On August 24, he broke into a house in Perth’s Kinmond Road and snatched keys and money, before getting away in the owner’s £20,000 Volkswagen Golf.

Ms Ritchie said: “At about 1.25am, the owner awoke, although he wasn’t sure what had disturbed him.

“He noticed his downstairs hall light, which works on a motion sensor, was on.

“He looked out of his window and saw his car in the driveway.

“He heard the engine start and it drove away.”

Mason had forced his way through the property’s patio doors.

Days later, he stole an £8,000 red Honda dirt bike and nearly £2,000 worth of equipment from a shed in Newbigging Drive, Arbroath.

Later that morning, an avid motorcross enthusiast and cyclist in the town’s Parkview Gardens received a call about the break-in.

When he went to check his own shed, he noticed his motorcross machine and three race bikes were stolen, along with equipment.

The total taken from the property was £23,960, said Ms Ritchie.

To catch a thief

The fiscal depute said Mason was finally caught after officers discovered the abandoned VW Golf in Dunbar.

Inside, they found about £2,200 worth of tools from the house in Cupar and items that were stolen from the homes in Arbroath.

Ms Ritchie said: “Also in the vehicle was a cigarette end, which was analysed and contained the DNA of the accused.

Actor Nicolas Cage who starred in action film Gone in 60 Seconds

“A number known to be associated with the accused was provided to investigators and came back as being registered to Memphis Reigns at an address in Edinburgh.

“Memphis Reigns is the name of the main character in the film Gone in 60 Seconds.”

Police ordered CCTV from shops where the phone had been topped up.

Footage obtained from an Asda in Dunbar showed Mason at the till.

He was also caught on camera at a Shell garage where he used the phone to make a call.

Cell site data also placed Mason in the general area of the crime scenes at the time of the thefts.

Tried to rekindle relationship

Solicitor Steven Donald, defending, said: “Clearly a custodial sentence is merited, particularly given his schedule of previous convictions.”

Mason began offending at 17, when he was part of a gang of car thieves.

The lawyer said: “Most of his cohorts from that time have moved on and graduated to other things but Mr Mason has been unable to do so thus far.”

The court heard he lost his job during lockdown and was kicked out by his “long-suffering” partner.

He moved into a caravan on an industrial estate and fell into his old ways.

“These crimes were not committed in furtherance of a drug habit,” Mr Donald said.

“These items were sold on and the money was given to his partner in an effort to try and rekindle the relationship.”

Sheriff David Hall told Mason: “It is clear that only a custodial sentence can be imposed in this case.

“There was a high value involved here and you have a bad record.

“You also travelled to this area to commit these offences.”

Mason was jailed for 22 months.

