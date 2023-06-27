Tuesday court round-up — Racist pensioner and spat at partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Racist pensioner and spat at partner

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

Two men appeared in private in connection with a disturbance in Leslie, Fife, on Friday June 23.

Dylan Flockhart, 26, of West Lothian and John Taylor, 27, of no fixed abode appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court charged with possession of bladed or pointed weapons.

Neither made a plea and their cases were continued for further examination.

Dealers await fate

A pair of Dundee drug dealers are awaiting their fate after police found cocaine and cash worth thousands of pounds in a safe in a city flat. Steven Barnie and Raymond Graham, both 33, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Raymond Graham and Steven Barnie
Raymond Graham, left, and Steven Barnie, right, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.

Racist pensioner

An Arbroath man admitted racially abusing staff and other residents at his supported accommodation.

65-year-old Adrian Palmer appeared in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit twice acting in a racially aggravated manner at Cliffview Court.

On December 30 last year, he abused support workers by acting aggressively, repeatedly banging a window, refusing to leave when asked and making a racist remark to one.

He also admitted that on February 10 this year, he racially abused a resident there by making a racist remark towards him.

Palmer is also due to be sentenced for another racially aggravated offence directed at the same man.

He previously pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner on June 15 by acting aggressively towards him, shouting, swearing and repeatedly uttering racial remarks.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentencing until August 10.

No change in abuser

An unrepentant serial domestic abuser has been jailed for 20 months for punching his partner so hard he broke her jaw and knocked her teeth out of line after a new year party. Russell Telford, 38, was sent to prison after a sheriff noted he told social workers he felt he had done nothing wrong and had no intention of changing his behaviour towards women.

Russell Telford
Russell Telford.

Spat at partner

A Brechin man who admitted spitting in his ex’s face has narrowly avoided imprisonment.

Dale Calder previously appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit assaulting his partner or former partner at the town’s Cookston Road on July 8 last year.

Calder, 39, of Provost Buchan Road, also admitted using a stone to damage the rear window of a car and acting threateningly by shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner.

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said Calder and the woman had previously been in a relationship for a decade.

Sheriff Krista Johnston sentenced him to two years of supervision and 180 hours of unpaid work, to be completed in a year.

A non-harassment order will also protect Calder’s victim for three years.

The sheriff said: “You’ve a previous record which includes aggressive behaviour and on a number of previous occasions, aggressive behaviour towards women.

“It would appear you require learning how to manage your aggression.

“This is an account of behaviour in the presence of an eight-year-old child, which is frankly disgraceful.

“In all the circumstances I’m – just – persuaded not to jail you today.”

‘Hit and run’ trial

The trial has begun of pensioner Ronald Craik, accused of hitting two teenagers with his van, while asleep, and driving off. The offence – which he denies, is said to have happened in the Carse of Gowrie in July 2019 an the trial has been hearing from one o the complainers.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

Bonfest brings AC/DC fans from around the world to Kirrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Rocketing costs leave Kirriemuir’s AC/DC Bonfest facing uncertain future
Andrew Innes has lost his bid to appeal against his murder conviction and 36-year sentence. Image: PA.
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes loses final appeal bid
Dundee in pre-season. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee kids will get chance to shine - go grab it
The Inchmichael to Balbeggie road at Rait.
Teens struck by ‘unconscious’ van driver on rural Perthshire road, trial hears
The attack took place close to Merton Avenue.
Dundee teenager hospitalised after dog attack
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs go back up
SNP Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales
St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn has joined Cowdenbeath on loan.
Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break…
General view of Innis & Gunn pub in Dundee
Innis & Gunn Dundee bar shuts over 'sharp rise' in costs