Tuesday court round-up — Racist pensioner and spat at partner

Two men appeared in private in connection with a disturbance in Leslie, Fife, on Friday June 23.

Dylan Flockhart, 26, of West Lothian and John Taylor, 27, of no fixed abode appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court charged with possession of bladed or pointed weapons.

Neither made a plea and their cases were continued for further examination.

Dealers await fate

A pair of Dundee drug dealers are awaiting their fate after police found cocaine and cash worth thousands of pounds in a safe in a city flat. Steven Barnie and Raymond Graham, both 33, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Racist pensioner

An Arbroath man admitted racially abusing staff and other residents at his supported accommodation.

65-year-old Adrian Palmer appeared in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit twice acting in a racially aggravated manner at Cliffview Court.

On December 30 last year, he abused support workers by acting aggressively, repeatedly banging a window, refusing to leave when asked and making a racist remark to one.

He also admitted that on February 10 this year, he racially abused a resident there by making a racist remark towards him.

Palmer is also due to be sentenced for another racially aggravated offence directed at the same man.

He previously pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner on June 15 by acting aggressively towards him, shouting, swearing and repeatedly uttering racial remarks.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentencing until August 10.

No change in abuser

An unrepentant serial domestic abuser has been jailed for 20 months for punching his partner so hard he broke her jaw and knocked her teeth out of line after a new year party. Russell Telford, 38, was sent to prison after a sheriff noted he told social workers he felt he had done nothing wrong and had no intention of changing his behaviour towards women.

Spat at partner

A Brechin man who admitted spitting in his ex’s face has narrowly avoided imprisonment.

Dale Calder previously appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit assaulting his partner or former partner at the town’s Cookston Road on July 8 last year.

Calder, 39, of Provost Buchan Road, also admitted using a stone to damage the rear window of a car and acting threateningly by shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner.

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said Calder and the woman had previously been in a relationship for a decade.

Sheriff Krista Johnston sentenced him to two years of supervision and 180 hours of unpaid work, to be completed in a year.

A non-harassment order will also protect Calder’s victim for three years.

The sheriff said: “You’ve a previous record which includes aggressive behaviour and on a number of previous occasions, aggressive behaviour towards women.

“It would appear you require learning how to manage your aggression.

“This is an account of behaviour in the presence of an eight-year-old child, which is frankly disgraceful.

“In all the circumstances I’m – just – persuaded not to jail you today.”

‘Hit and run’ trial

The trial has begun of pensioner Ronald Craik, accused of hitting two teenagers with his van, while asleep, and driving off. The offence – which he denies, is said to have happened in the Carse of Gowrie in July 2019 an the trial has been hearing from one o the complainers.

