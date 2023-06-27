Dundee man raped child at waterfront landmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man raped child at waterfront landmark

Ronald John Smith has been remanded ahead of sentencing

By Paul Malik
Smith raped the youngster at the at the sports pavilion on Riverside Drive.
Smith raped the youngster at the at the sports pavilion on Riverside Drive.

A Dundee child rapist molested his victim at a city landmark during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ronald John Smith, 62, raped the then-13-year-old at Riverside Pavilion on multiple occasions in his car between February 9 and January 1 2021.

He also raped the defenceless youngster at an address in the city between in January 2021.

The supermarket delivery driver was remanded on Monday by Lady Lorna Drummond at the High Court in Dundee.

Unanimous verdicts

A jury of eight women and five men found Smith, of Abbotsford Place, guilty of three counts of raping the child.

They took just 30 minutes to reach their unanimous verdict, having spent most of the previous week hearing evidence.

Dundee court building
Smith stood trial for a week at the High Court in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Smith gave no reaction as his guilty verdict was read out.

He had denied all three charges brought before the court.

His brave young victim had provided evidence via video monitor to a closed court, detailing Smith’s barbaric acts.

Sentence deferred

Because of his lack of previous convictions, criminal and social justice reports have been ordered by Lady Drummond, ahead of sentencing at the High Court next month.

She said: “You have been convicted by the unanimous decision of a jury of all three charges.

“These are three charges of rape and are very serious.

“You have previous convictions for road traffic matters only and you have never been sent to prison.

“Because of this I require reports before delivering sentence.

“I will also ask for an assessment to see if you are suitable for an extended sentence.

“You will be made subject to the notification requirements of the sexual offences register.

“Scottish Ministers will also be informed of your conviction.”

Smith will return for sentencing on July 27.

