Dundee man raped child at waterfront landmark

A Dundee child rapist molested his victim at a city landmark during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ronald John Smith, 62, raped the then-13-year-old at Riverside Pavilion on multiple occasions in his car between February 9 and January 1 2021.

He also raped the defenceless youngster at an address in the city between in January 2021.

The supermarket delivery driver was remanded on Monday by Lady Lorna Drummond at the High Court in Dundee.

Unanimous verdicts

A jury of eight women and five men found Smith, of Abbotsford Place, guilty of three counts of raping the child.

They took just 30 minutes to reach their unanimous verdict, having spent most of the previous week hearing evidence.

Smith gave no reaction as his guilty verdict was read out.

He had denied all three charges brought before the court.

His brave young victim had provided evidence via video monitor to a closed court, detailing Smith’s barbaric acts.

Sentence deferred

Because of his lack of previous convictions, criminal and social justice reports have been ordered by Lady Drummond, ahead of sentencing at the High Court next month.

She said: “You have been convicted by the unanimous decision of a jury of all three charges.

“These are three charges of rape and are very serious.

“You have previous convictions for road traffic matters only and you have never been sent to prison.

“Because of this I require reports before delivering sentence.

“I will also ask for an assessment to see if you are suitable for an extended sentence.

“You will be made subject to the notification requirements of the sexual offences register.

“Scottish Ministers will also be informed of your conviction.”

Smith will return for sentencing on July 27.

