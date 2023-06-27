‘Depraved’ high-risk child rapist from Forfar jailed for 12 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Depraved’ high-risk child rapist from Forfar jailed for 12 years

Douglas McDonald's abuse happened so often his victims came to consider it "normal".

By Grant McCabe
McDonald received 12 years at Glasgow High Court.
A Tayside-based sex attacker who raped two young girls has been jailed for 12 years.

Douglas McDonald, 54, struck in the 1990s, when the victims were as young as two and three.

The abuse went on so often they considered it “normal”.

McDonald was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow after being found guilty earlier this month of raping both, as well as two charges of lewd and libidinous practices towards each.

The offences occurred between 1996 and 1998 at different locations in Renfrewshire.

McDonald later moved to Angus.

He already had a number of previous convictions including for indecent exposure.

High risk of re-offending

Judge Douglas Brown told him: “Sexual abuse of children is an abhorrent crime but the level of depravity in this case is quite exceptional.

“Much of it was carried out in the presence of the other.

“They were plainly highly vulnerable.

“They came to regard sexual abuse as normal and thought that, by refusing to engage in it, would be regarded as doing something wrong.”

The hearing was told McDonald was deemed at “high risk” of re-offending.

Judge Brown ordered he be supervised for a further three years on his release.

Jury offered counselling

McDonald had first been due to face the charges at Paisley Sheriff Court in January 2021.

But, jurors heard he “failed to appear” and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was finally hauled into the dock later that month before being bailed pending the high court trial.

After the verdicts earlier this month, Judge Brown told the jury a counselling service was available to them due to the “distressing” evidence they had heard.

Jonathan Crowe, defending, said McDonald had been brought up in Barrhead, Renfrewshire before moving to Forfar in his 30s.

The defence advocate added: “His previous convictions seem less than what he faces today.

“This is at the upper end of the scale. He understands he faces a lengthy period of imprisonment.”

McDonald was also put on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

