‘Depraved’ high-risk child rapist from Forfar jailed for 12 years

A Tayside-based sex attacker who raped two young girls has been jailed for 12 years.

Douglas McDonald, 54, struck in the 1990s, when the victims were as young as two and three.

The abuse went on so often they considered it “normal”.

McDonald was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow after being found guilty earlier this month of raping both, as well as two charges of lewd and libidinous practices towards each.

The offences occurred between 1996 and 1998 at different locations in Renfrewshire.

McDonald later moved to Angus.

He already had a number of previous convictions including for indecent exposure.

High risk of re-offending

Judge Douglas Brown told him: “Sexual abuse of children is an abhorrent crime but the level of depravity in this case is quite exceptional.

“Much of it was carried out in the presence of the other.

“They were plainly highly vulnerable.

“They came to regard sexual abuse as normal and thought that, by refusing to engage in it, would be regarded as doing something wrong.”

The hearing was told McDonald was deemed at “high risk” of re-offending.

Judge Brown ordered he be supervised for a further three years on his release.

Jury offered counselling

McDonald had first been due to face the charges at Paisley Sheriff Court in January 2021.

But, jurors heard he “failed to appear” and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was finally hauled into the dock later that month before being bailed pending the high court trial.

After the verdicts earlier this month, Judge Brown told the jury a counselling service was available to them due to the “distressing” evidence they had heard.

Jonathan Crowe, defending, said McDonald had been brought up in Barrhead, Renfrewshire before moving to Forfar in his 30s.

The defence advocate added: “His previous convictions seem less than what he faces today.

“This is at the upper end of the scale. He understands he faces a lengthy period of imprisonment.”

McDonald was also put on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

