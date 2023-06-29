Dundee taxi driver faces prison after preying on young passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee taxi driver faces prison after preying on young passengers

Taxi driver Saifal Zaveri was found guilty of rape and sexual assault

By Dave Finlay
Rapist taxi driver Zaveri faces prison. Image: Shutterstock.
Rapist taxi driver Zaveri faces prison. Image: Shutterstock.

A rapist taxi driver who preyed on teenage girls after picking them up as fares in Dundee city centre has been jailed.

Saifal Zaveri, 42, subjected a 17-year-old student to a rape ordeal in his taxi after driving away from her home destination in Dundee.

The married father-of-three also molested a 16-year-old passenger during a journey from Dundee to Monifieth.

Raped student in lay-by

Zaveri carried out an oral rape attack on the older girl on August 14 2021 after agreeing to drive her residential accommodation in Dundee.

The woman, now 19, told the High Court in Edinburgh that after getting into Zaveri’s taxi he drove her to her address but turned the car around and went to a lay-by.

She said: “I was scared. I just remember him going on about sexual things.”

“First of all he was saying I was good looking and then he went to kissing me.

“I had a top on with a zip down the front of it and he unzipped it.”

High Court in Edinburgh
Zaveri was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh

She told the prosecutor she did not want any of it to happen.

She said his actions were carried out quite aggressively.

The woman said Zaveri then exposed himself.

“He grabbed the back of my head and was trying to push it down.

“He pushed it down towards his groin.”

She told advocate depute Margaret Barron that after the rape “he said that it was good”.

The student got back to her address in Dundee and contacted a friend through Snapchat voice notes.

She said she was feeling “awful” at the time and added: “I was crying.”

Her friend told the court she sounded “terrified” and “scared”.

Assaulted younger girl

Zaveri touched the younger girl on the thigh and subjected her to a penetrative assault as she sat in the front seat of his cab on March 1 2020.

He told the court nothing sexual happened with the younger girl, who had got in his taxi with a friend.

He said she was feeling cold and kept putting her hand on his hand.

He dropped the girls off after the journey and said everything was ” fine” at the time.

Zaveri admitted there was sexual activity with the older girl but claimed it was consensual.

He told the court: “I let my family down.”

CCTV was not recording

Zaveri of Mayfield Grove, Dundee, had denied sexually assaulting the 16-year-old in 2020 and sexually assaulting and raping the 17-year-old in 2021 but was found guilty of both offences.

During the police investigation it was discovered a CCTV system fitted inside the Zaferi’s taxi had not recorded material for months before the sex attack.

Following the jury’s verdicts the trial judge, Lord Fairley, ordered Zaveri, who had been on bail, be remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

The judge called for a background report and risk assessment to be prepared.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and is due to be sentenced on August 4 at the High Court in Glasgow.

