Perth man cleared of eye-gouging, baseball bat attack after jury trial aborted for 8th time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth man cleared of eye-gouging, baseball bat attack after jury trial aborted for 8th time

Gordon Banks walked free from court after prosecutors were forced to abandon his trial after a series of issues with witnesses.

By Jamie Buchan
Gordon Banks was cleared of all allegations
Gordon Banks was cleared of all allegations

A man accused of a brutal baseball bat assault in Perth has walked free from court after prosecutors were forced to abandon his trial for an eighth time.

Gordon Banks was formally acquitted of allegations he attacked two men in the city’s Tulloch Road three years ago.

It was alleged Mr Banks repeatedly struck Robert Sinclair with a baseball bat on the body to his severe injury on June 6 2020.

The 55-year-old was also accused of assaulting Callum Sinclair by brandishing a hammer at him and repeatedly punching him on the head and body.

It was alleged Mr Banks pushed Mr Sinclair into a vehicle and gouged his eye, causing him to fall unconscious.

Gordon Banks appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Mr Banks, of Rhynd, was further accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by shouting, swearing and uttering threats to kill.

It was alleged he sent messages inciting violence over Facebook and blocked a vehicle with his own car, preventing the occupants from driving away

Mr Banks also faced a charge of having an offensive weapon.

He denied all the charges.

Witnesses have ‘disengaged’

Mr Banks was due to go on trial before a jury at Perth Sheriff Court this month.

Sheriff David Hall was told the long-standing case had been plagued with witness issues.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova made a motion to adjourn proceedings.

“Unfortunately, two Crown witnesses have disengaged,” she said.

One had “flat-out refused to come to court,” the prosecutor said.

Another appeared to have her phone “turned off completely” and was uncontactable.

Ms Apostolova said they were both “essential” to the Crown case.

Work issues

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said his client first appeared in court on June 9 2020.

“This is the eighth time the trial has called.

“Mr Banks is in employment and works off-shore.

“He has had to arrange his work around all of these trial dates.”

Sheriff Hall said: “In the circumstances, I will refuse the Crown motion.”

Ms Apostolova confirmed the Crown would take no further action.

The sheriff told Mr Banks he had been found not guilty.

“You are acquitted of all charges and free to go,” he said.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page. 

More from The Courier

Gordon Banks was cleared of all allegations
Dundee teacher among hundreds starting holidays with no job to return to tells of…
Gordon Banks was cleared of all allegations
Rapist footballer David Goodwillie slammed over tweets about civil case
Gordon Banks was cleared of all allegations
Dundee SNP councillor eyes up new Broughty Ferry and Arbroath seat - who else…
Gordon Banks was cleared of all allegations
Fife gran who heckled Humza Yousaf in Dundee will meet SNP leader today
Gordon Banks was cleared of all allegations
Jobs lost after collapse of Angus manufacturing business
Gordon Banks was cleared of all allegations
Dundee firms at ‘competitive disadvantage’ after investment zone blow
Gordon Banks was cleared of all allegations
19 Best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day as week-long celebration begins
Gordon Banks was cleared of all allegations
24 of the best pictures as Eid in the Park returns to Dundee's Camperdown…
Arthur Street in Dunfermline.
Probe after woman's body discovered in Dunfermline
The Flying Scotsman on a previous journey. Image: Neild Henderson/DC Thomson.
Here's where you can see The Flying Scotsman on its journey through Tayside and…