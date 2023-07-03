Monday court round-up — Curfew for vile messages

A Dundee woman has admitted assaulting a police officer.

Robyn Sulley, 34, admitted kicking PC Callum Hampson on the body on the north side of the Coupar Angus Road interchange on May 27.

Sulley, of Scott Street, had sentence deferred until July 19 for reports.

Stock car fracas

A stock car sponsor landed in the dock after a squabble over car parts spiralled out of control at Cowdenbeath Racewall. Ian Robertson tried to recover car parts he had loaned to a teenage race star but ended up bickering with her and her mother and admitted shouting, swearing and engaging in a struggle.

Caught weeks before sentence ended

A drug dealer has admitted using an illicit SIM in HMP Castle Huntly just weeks before his 67-month sentence came to an end.

Jason Jolley, 51, was jailed for five years and 219 days at Edinburgh High Court in 2017 after admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Then based in Manchester, Jolley had been using a caravan in Dumfries-shire to harbour tens of thousands of pounds worth of the Class A drug.

He was due to be liberated from the open prison on April 21 last year but weeks before, on March 11, he was caught with an illegal SIM.

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan said: “The accused was asked to hand over the SPS-issue mobile telephone.

“Upon inspection, the security seal to the rear was found to have been tampered with and the illicit SIM card was found within.”

Defence solicitor David Holmes said: “At the time, his mother had been very unwell.

“He had obtained the card so that he could speak with to her.

“His mother is now receiving end-of-life care.”

Jolley, who now lives with his sister in Colne, Lancashire, but spent the weekend in police cells after answering a warrant, has been ordered to be of good behaviour for three months and will be sentenced on October 4

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “It’s a real pity that, having reached the near end of your sentence, you broke the rules.”

Angus catfish

An Angus man created fake profiles online and used them to distribute explicit files of women without their consent or knowledge. Jordan Tasker, 30, from Arbroath, admitted two revenge porn charges when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Vile messages curfew

A Dundee pensioner has avoided prison after being found guilty of sending sexual messages to a girl he believed to be 11.

George Fox, 67, was convicted after trial of sending disgusting texts to an undercover agent via a social networking app.

Fox, of Forthill Drive, sent the communications over a two-week period in May 2019, at an address on Mossgiel Place.

He thought he was sending messages to an 11-year-old.

He was given an 18-month supervision order and restriction of liberty order, preventing him from leaving his home address between 7pm and 7am and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Non-harassment order

A Tayside businessman has been ordered to stay away from his wife after he drunkenly berated her over breakfast. Ross Logie, 58, from Inchture, unleashed a volley of insults as he jabbed his finger in his partner’s face.

Credit card fraud

A Dundee man has admitted credit card fraud.

Ian Nairn, 58, pleaded guilty to telling Bip Mastercard he was Lauren King, at an address on Bingham Terrace, to obtain a credit card.

He was given a £900 credit limit, which he used to obtain goods and services.

Nairn will appear again at Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing on August 1, after Sheriff Jamie Clapham deferred for reports and a narration.

