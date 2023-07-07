Assault victim lost patch of hair in ‘savage’ attack outside Dunfermline nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Assault victim lost patch of hair in ‘savage’ attack outside Dunfermline nightclub

Rhya Laidlaw attacked the woman outside Lourenzos.

By Jamie McKenzie
Rhya Laidlaw.
Rhya Laidlaw.

A 19-year-old woman pulled hair from her victim’s head during a “savage” attack outside a Dunfermline nightclub, a court has heard.

Rhya Laidlaw previously admitted assaulting the woman to her injury outside Lourenzo’s in the city’s St Margaret Street on April 24 last year.

It is the second time she has been convicted of assault, having attacked another female at a secondary school in 2020.

Laidlaw appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to be sentenced for her latest offence.

Hair pulled out

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson told the court a woman had been walking along the street after a night out and there was some shouting.

She said Laidlaw stood up and approached the complainer, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her into the middle of the street close to the library, across the road from the nightclub.

The assault happened outside Lourenzos nightclub in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Ms Stevenson said: “The complainer received superficial cuts to her hands and face and bruising to her right eye as a result of a fall.

“A patch of her hair (was) pulled out.

“She did not seek medical treatment after the incident and went home.”

Temper

Defence lawyer Joe Mooney referred to a social work report highlighting the assault resulted from Laidlaw taking too much alcohol and other substances and she needs to learn to control her temper.

Rhya Laidlaw arrives at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The solicitor said the report made clear she was “mortified” by what she described as her “savage” behaviour towards the other female.

He added: “She has to recognise violence is not the way to resolve matters.

“Fortunately, injuries were not as bad as they could have been.

“It’s not just the physical impact but the mental impact for people who are victims of incidents like this.”

Previous work order not complete

Sheriff Craig McSherry sentenced Laidlaw, of Dunfermline, to a four-month curfew and placed her on offender supervision for 12 months.

Laidlaw was previously sentenced to 70 unpaid work hours for assaulting a female at a high school in Dunfermline by grabbing her hair, pulling her to the ground and repeatedly striking her to the head in August 2020.

Sheriff McSherry sentenced Laidlaw to a further 50 hours of unpaid work for not finishing those unpaid work hours.

The sheriff warned if she continued to fail to comply with the court, a custodial sentence may be the only alternative.

