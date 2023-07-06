Thursday round-up — Stun gun and ‘arresting paedos’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thursday round-up — Stun gun and ‘arresting paedos’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
A 39-year-old Leslie man has been found guilty of illegally possessing a stun gun at home.

John Arnott, of Bank Place, had denied the charge during a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Evidence was heard the stun gun was found in a drawer in his kitchen during a police search.

He claimed to know nothing about it but a jury unanimously convicted him of being in possession of the prohibited weapon, contrary to the Firearms Act 1968, on June 15 2020.

At an earlier court hearing, Arnott admitted a second charge of being in possession of cannabis on the same date.

Sheriff Charles Macnair deferred sentence until August 3 and Arnott’s bail was continued.

Speeding footballer

Former Dundee and Rangers footballer Bob Malcolm was fined for speeding.

The retired defender was recently Kelty Hearts assistant manager and played for Cowdenbeath.

He was caught travelling at 45mph in a 30 zone on Glasgow’s A8 at Edinburgh Road.

Malcolm was behind the wheel of a Fiat Doblo people carrier on March 31 2023.

The player’s vehicle was also found to have a faulty tyre.

Malcolm (right) was assistant to Barry Ferguson at Kelty Hearts. Image: SNS.

Malcolm, of Moodiesburn, North Lanarkshire, pled guilty by letter at Glasgow’s Justice of the Peace to both charges.

Justice Bernadette Campbell fined him £275 and put four penalty points on his licence.

Triple rapist

Triple rapist Ruaraidh McCartney, 29, from Perthshire, who “got a thrill” out of his victim’s pain, faces prison after being convicted at the high court. A jury trial heard what began as consensual sex turned increasingly violent as the former farm worker forced himself on the women.

Ruaraidh McCartney, Stirling court
Ruaraidh McCartney was found guilty at the High Court in Stirling.

A92 drug-driver

A drug-driver was caught with cocaine in his system on the A92 after moving his broken down vehicle “a short distance”.

Robert Conway‘s vehicle had been on a test drive with a mechanic when it ran out of fuel.

Conway, who had taken illicit drugs the night before, arranged a lift to the vehicle to move it, as it was in an “unsafe position”.

He admitted driving a van between Chapel and Lochgelly while impaired by the drug on November 8 2021.

Robert Conway.
Robert Conway.

He had 800 mics of cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine in his blood – above the limit of 50mics, and had 14 mics of cocaine in his blood, above the limit of 10 mics.

Conway, of Greenacres in Blairadam, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £300.

Domestic bully

A violent bully from Dundee abducted and throttled a woman during sustained campaigns of domestic abuse. Jamie McGrath, 34, had controlled and mocked his victims and subjected them to coercive behaviour for two years, a court was told.

Jamie McGrath
Jamie McGrath.

Rapist’s prison SIM

A rapist who abducted and repeatedly assaulted a teacher in Perth has been sentenced for having an illicit SIM while in jail.

Barry Dalton has been released from jail but admitted having the contraband on April 22 last year.

Now of Westray Court in Perth, the 49-year-old returned to the dock to be sentenced after meeting with social workers.

Barry Dalton
Barry Dalton is led from court in 2014.

Sheriff William Wood ordered former used car salesman Dalton to complete 80 hours of unpaid work in three months.

He said: “Because of your record, I still need to take a serious view of it.

“It’s the sort of offence that often does attract a custodial sentence.”

Dalton was jailed for a decade in 2014 for rape, abduction and other offences.

The sentence was reduced by two years on appeal.

Tax con pimp

A tax dodging pimp posed as a plumber to con HMRC into paying him nearly £10,000 while he was running a string of Romanian prostitutes across Dundee. Eduard Stanciu filed a false claim to the taxman and was given a rebate of £9,840.56 while he was living off the immoral earnings of sex workers imported from his homeland. Stanciu pled guilty to charges earlier and returned to court for his crimes to be laid out in full.

Eduard Stanciu
Eduard Stanciu will be sentenced next month.

‘You should be arresting paedos’

A drunk who was lifted in a Perth fried chicken joint told police: “You should be arresting paedos.”

Officers had to attended the Sizzlers chicken hut on Princes Street at 12.35am on June 2 last year after staff reported needing help removing drunken Mark Toal.

Fiscal depute Stephenie Hendry told Perth Sheriff Court: “He was heavily under the influence of alcohol.

“Staff informed officers that they wished the accused be removed from the shop because of his behaviour.

“He began to shout and swear.”

IT student Toal, 39, said: “I’ve done f*** all.”

He was placed in handcuffs and continued to swear.

While on route to West Bell Street HQ, he continued his tirade and said to police: “Where the f*** are you taking me?

“You should be arresting paedos. What the f*** am I arrested for?”

After being charged, he said: “It is a possibility I was cheeky.”

Sizzlers, Princes Street, Perth
Toal was removed from Sizzlers in Perth. Image: Google.

Solicitor Steven Lafferty said: “I understand from him he has abstained from alcohol for the last six months.

“He’s little memory.

“He knows his behaviour is completely unacceptable.”

Sheriff William Wood imposed 90 hours of unpaid work, to be completed in three months.

