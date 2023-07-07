Friday court round-up — Speedy delivery and slow drive home

A Kirkcaldy woman neglected a toddler she was in charge of by allowing the child to wander into a main road.

A court heard Kayleigh Anderson was sleeping when the two-year-old was found by a member of the public.

Anderson, 28, of Links Street, admitted wilfully neglecting the child in a manner likely to cause them harm at a different address in the town on December 5 2020.

She was placed on an 18-month supervision order.

Rapist charity leader

The former leader of a Dundee homeless charity has been convicted of rape. Gareth Norman, 61, who led the Night Ministry, raped a seven-year-old girl within a two-year period between 1975 and 1977 and committed further sexual crimes against another youngster in the 1970s.

Football training curbed

A serial Perth sex pest has been placed on a curfew after defying strict court orders not to delete any texts.

51-year-old Robert Basterfield was made subject to a stringent Sexual Offences Prevention Order in April 2019.

It prohibited him from deleting any search history, texts, messages or call logs on devices.

He was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court after admitting deleting text messages from his mobile.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said: “He accepts he deleted the texts.

“He didn’t realise that the specific requirement was that he didn’t.”

Mr McLaughlin added: “He accepts that was wrong.”

Sheriff William Wood sentenced Basterfield to a three-month restriction of liberty order.

Australian national Basterfield will need to remain inside his St Catherine’s Square flat from 7pm to 7am each night.

Basterfield’s summer fitness ambitions will be hampered by the order, as he revealed in the dock that he had been planning to start football training.

‘Savage’ assault

A 19-year-old pulled hair from her victim’s head during a “savage” attack outside a Dunfermline nightclub, a court has heard. Rhya Laidlaw previously admitted assaulting the woman to her injury outside Lourenzo’s in the city’s St Margaret Street last year.

Speedy delivery

A takeaway delivery driver has escaped a driving ban after admitting driving at almost 70mph in a residential street.

Emil Kehayov was instead given six penalty points to add to the three already on his licence.

Another offence will see him banned under totting-up.

The 34-year-old, who works for UberEats and Just Eat, admitted speeding on Victoria Road on June 9 last year.

Kehayov, of Newtonmore Drive, Kirkcaldy, admitted speeding by hitting 68mph in a 30mph limit.

He was also fined £300.

Giggling drink-driver

An Alyth drink-driver began giggling when a stranger let him know his car was rolling backwards. Iain Donald was more than five times over the limit when he was spotted driving through the east Perthshire town on September 1 last year.

Slow drive home

A boozed-up dad drove home from his son’s football presentation in Dundee at around 10mph.

Drink-driver David MacDonald was clocked by two separate motorists travelling on the A90 at a snail’s pace and with no lights on.

MacDonald, of Nimmo Avenue in Perth, admitted driving with excess alcohol (92mics/ 22).

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said the first witness spotted at around 1.05am on June 3 near the Inchmichael interchange.

“They became aware of a white Ford Transit van travelling extremely slowly and with no lights illuminated.”

MacDonald approached signs near Glencarse, which indicated roadworks 800 yards ahead and ground to a halt.

Passing the van, the witness’s passenger phoned police.

Minutes later, a taxi driver came across MacDonald’s van, travelling at between 10 and 20mph, still without lights.

The taxi pulled in behind with hazard lights on.

MacDonald stopped and the taxi driver got out to check on him. He was “heavily intoxicated.”

Police traced MacDonald near Walnut Grove.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said: “He was invited to a presentation in relation to his son’s football team.

“He should have just got a taxi but he was feeling unwell.

“He’s never been in this sort of trouble before.”

At Perth Sheriff Court, Sheriff Craig McSherry banned MacDonald, 44, for 16 months and fined him £1,000 plus a £40 victim surcharge.

Valium ‘trance’

A brave resident wrestled a replica handgun from a would-be intruder who stormed his house demanding drugs and money. Army veteran Allan Steele tried to break into houses in Perth. Police with a Taser eventually brought him out of his drug-induced “trance”.

Fire at football ground

A teenager who started a bin fire in Arbroath has been admonished.

Ethan Grant returned to the dock after admitting wilful fireraising at Gayfield Park on March 5 this year.

Grant, 18, of the town’s Millgate Loan, admitted he set alight the bin and the fire took effect and damaged it.

Grant had previously been subject to a structured deferred sentence.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He’s engaged well. He’s not come to the attention of the police.

“He’s completed a college course, he’s move home.

“There are still some mental health issues but they’re being dealt with.”

Grant was admonished by Sheriff Eric Brown.

The sheriff said: “It is a positive report.

“I’m relation to this particular matter, you have, it appears, made an effort.”

