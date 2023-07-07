Friday court round-up — Speedy delivery and slow drive home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Friday court round-up — Speedy delivery and slow drive home

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Kirkcaldy woman neglected a toddler she was in charge of by allowing the child to wander into a main road.

A court heard Kayleigh Anderson was sleeping when the two-year-old was found by a member of the public.

Anderson, 28, of Links Street, admitted wilfully neglecting the child in a manner likely to cause them harm at a different address in the town on December 5 2020.

Kayleigh Anderson
Kayleigh Anderson.

She was placed on an 18-month supervision order.

Rapist charity leader

The former leader of a Dundee homeless charity has been convicted of rape. Gareth Norman, 61, who led the Night Ministry, raped a seven-year-old girl within a two-year period between 1975 and 1977 and committed further sexual crimes against another youngster in the 1970s.

Gareth Norman working with Night Ministry.
Gareth Norman was a community worker in Dundee but has now been found guilty of rape. Image: DC Thomson.

Football training curbed

A serial Perth sex pest has been placed on a curfew after defying strict court orders not to delete any texts.

51-year-old Robert Basterfield was made subject to a stringent Sexual Offences Prevention Order in April 2019.

It prohibited him from deleting any search history, texts, messages or call logs on devices.

He was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court after admitting deleting text messages from his mobile.

Robert Basterfield.
Robert Basterfield leaves Perth Sheriff Court.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said: “He accepts he deleted the texts.

“He didn’t realise that the specific requirement was that he didn’t.”

Mr McLaughlin added: “He accepts that was wrong.”

Sheriff William Wood sentenced Basterfield to a three-month restriction of liberty order.

Australian national Basterfield will need to remain inside his St Catherine’s Square flat from 7pm to 7am each night.

Basterfield’s summer fitness ambitions will be hampered by the order, as he revealed in the dock that he had been planning to start football training.

‘Savage’ assault

A 19-year-old pulled hair from her victim’s head during a “savage” attack outside a Dunfermline nightclub, a court has heard. Rhya Laidlaw previously admitted assaulting the woman to her injury outside Lourenzo’s in the city’s St Margaret Street last year.

Rhya Laidlaw
Rhya Laidlaw.

Speedy delivery

A takeaway delivery driver has escaped a driving ban after admitting driving at almost 70mph in a residential street.

Emil Kehayov was instead given six penalty points to add to the three already on his licence.

Another offence will see him banned under totting-up.

The 34-year-old, who works for UberEats and Just Eat, admitted speeding on Victoria Road on June 9 last year.

Kehayov, of Newtonmore Drive, Kirkcaldy, admitted speeding by hitting 68mph in a 30mph limit.

He was also fined £300.

Giggling drink-driver

An Alyth drink-driver began giggling when a stranger let him know his car was rolling backwards. Iain Donald was more than five times over the limit when he was spotted driving through the east Perthshire town on September 1 last year.

Iain Donald
Iain Donald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Slow drive home

A boozed-up dad drove home from his son’s football presentation in Dundee at around 10mph.

Drink-driver David MacDonald was clocked by two separate motorists travelling on the A90 at a snail’s pace and with no lights on.

MacDonald, of Nimmo Avenue in Perth, admitted driving with excess alcohol (92mics/ 22).

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said the first witness spotted at around 1.05am on June 3 near the Inchmichael interchange.

“They became aware of a white Ford Transit van travelling extremely slowly and with no lights illuminated.”

MacDonald stopped at roadworks near St Madoes. Image: Google.

MacDonald approached signs near Glencarse, which indicated roadworks 800 yards ahead and ground to a halt.

Passing the van, the witness’s passenger phoned police.

Minutes later, a taxi driver came across MacDonald’s van, travelling at between 10 and 20mph, still without lights.

The taxi pulled in behind with hazard lights on.

MacDonald stopped and the taxi driver got out to check on him. He was “heavily intoxicated.”

Police traced MacDonald near Walnut Grove.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said: “He was invited to a presentation in relation to his son’s football team.

“He should have just got a taxi but he was feeling unwell.

“He’s never been in this sort of trouble before.”

At Perth Sheriff Court, Sheriff Craig McSherry banned MacDonald, 44, for 16 months and fined him £1,000 plus a £40 victim surcharge.

Valium ‘trance’

A brave resident wrestled a replica handgun from a would-be intruder who stormed his house demanding drugs and money. Army veteran Allan Steele tried to break into houses in Perth. Police with a Taser eventually brought him out of his drug-induced “trance”.

Police firing taser
Police with a Taser tackled Steele..

Fire at football ground

A teenager who started a bin fire in Arbroath has been admonished.

Ethan Grant returned to the dock after admitting wilful fireraising at Gayfield Park on March 5 this year.

Grant, 18, of the town’s Millgate Loan, admitted he set alight the bin and the fire took effect and damaged it.

Grant had previously been subject to a structured deferred sentence.

The bin fire was started at Gayfield Park. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He’s engaged well. He’s not come to the attention of the police.

“He’s completed a college course, he’s move home.

“There are still some mental health issues but they’re being dealt with.”

Grant was admonished by Sheriff Eric Brown.

The sheriff said: “It is a positive report.

“I’m relation to this particular matter, you have, it appears, made an effort.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

Lamp posts across Lochee Road following the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Dundee road closed after car crash as eyewitnesses reveal youngster’s near miss
spoon, heroin, syringe against a black background.
COURIER OPINION: Scotland's drugs deaths crisis requires Westminster to be as bold as Holyrood
The tractor crashed into a ditch. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Drivers in Fife faced tailbacks after tractor crashed into ditch on the A92 near…
Friday court round-up — Speedy delivery and slow drive home
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United right to take studied approach in transfer market while Dundee…
Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton reveals reasons for tougher Dunfermline pre-season ahead of Hearts reunion
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
Dundee-born SNP chief Stephen Flynn will stay in Westminster despite attacks from 'dregs of…
Keith Watson spent five years at Ross County before moving to Raith. Images: SNS and StatsBomb.
Scout Report: Where Raith Rovers new boy Keith Watson ranks high compared to Premiership…
Drug deaths in Dundee remain high.
Sir Keir Starmer faces international pressure to ease drug laws in Scotland if he…
Seb Ross (left) is keen to make an impact at Forfar after signing a one-year deal.
Seb Ross: I was the happiest man in Aberdeen when I heard Ray McKinnon…
Barry Road in Carnoustie.
Windows smashed after stones 'deliberately' lobbed at two homes in Carnoustie