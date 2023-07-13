Jail for controlling Perthshire techno DJ who left ex-partner living in fear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jail for controlling Perthshire techno DJ who left ex-partner living in fear

Steven Rose left his partner living in 'an atmosphere of fear and anxiety,' Perth Sheriff Court was told.

By Jamie Buchan
Steven Rose appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Steven Rose appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A violent and controlling boyfriend who claimed he was “trying to do his best for his partner” has been jailed for 20 months.

Techno DJ Steven Rose throttled his girlfriend and swung a baseball bat at her during a campaign of domestic cruelty that spanned more than a year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he plagued her with phone calls, monitored her social media accounts and threatened to end their relationship if she went out with friends.

Rose, 44, returned to the dock for sentencing on Wednesday having previously admitted engaging in an abusive course of behaviour against his now ex at their home in Auchterarder, and elsewhere, between May 1 2019 and July 31 2020.

The court heard he believed he was trying to rescue his girlfriend from her pals.

Sheriff David Hall said: “This is almost classic self-denial, isn’t it?”

‘Fear and anxiety’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the complainer “had hoped for a non-harassment order to be imposed for the maximum time”.

The prosecutor told the court: “She lives in an atmosphere of fear and anxiety, which has affected her mental health.

“She is terrified of the accused and is desperate for contact with him to cease.”

Rose emerging from Perth Sheriff Court

Solicitor John McLaughlin, defending, said his client had no issue with such an order and urged the court to consider a non-custodial sentence.

“His position is that he believed the friends she was with were not real friends and they were leading her down the wrong path to drink and drugs,” he said.

“But it has been explained to him that she is an adult and is entitled to make her own decisions.

“He accepts that he went too far.”

Mr McLaughlin added: “He thought he was trying to do his best for his partner, but clearly that view has not been shared.”

Steven Rose demonstrated an ‘almost classic’ case of self-denial

Sheriff Hall told Rose: “You pled guilty to a serious matter.

“The abuse you inflicted against your partner carried on for some 15 months and the account of what you did does not make for good reading.”

The sheriff added: “I’ve come to the conclusion that there is no alternative here to a custodial sentence.”

As well as jailing Rose for 20 months, the sheriff imposed a non-harassment order banning him from having any contact with his ex for three years.

Missed calls

The court heard how Rose, of Forth Avenue, Paisley, quizzed his then-girlfriend about her make-up when she came to collect him following a road crash.

He also threatened to send photos of her in a state of undress to police.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova previously told that Rose did not think his partner’s friends were “genuine”.

Perth Sheriff Court

She spent most of her days in her bedroom and reduced the time she spent socialising.

On a trip to Clydebank with pals in 2020, the woman woke in her hotel room to see 10 missed calls and several messages from Rose.

“Because of his behaviour, she cut the trip short,” said Ms Apostolova.

“On the journey back, she felt like she was having a panic attack as she was concerned about how he would behave when she returned.”

The relationship ended when Rose physically assaulted his partner in July 2020.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Kevin Bell said he immediately deleted the child abuse videos.
Kirkcaldy pervert found guilty of keeping child abuse videos on home computer
Steven Rose appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Wednesday court round-up — Pitchfork panic
Steven Rose appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee car repairs boss clashed with cops in Broughty Ferry after being arrested 'for…
Steven Rose appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Mum whose daughter helped cage victim-blaming Angus rapist Logan Doig hails bravery of women…
Steven Rose appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dealer cannot be linked to two drugs deaths in Fife, court told
Steven Rose appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee Tesco worker had hours of toddler abuse on home computer
Steven Rose appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Perthshire hotel boss cleared of domestic abuse charges
Steven Rose appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Tuesday court round-up — Pair face jail for Dundee knife attack
Steven Rose appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee drug dealer pulled gun on car with three women and baby
Toby Bishop, left, tried to smuggle the drug in cat food packages.
Angus dealer tried to smuggle £100k of ecstasy in cat food packages