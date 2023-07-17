Prosecco thief attacked woman at Dunfermline shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prosecco thief attacked woman at Dunfermline shop

Andrew Paterson, 25, pled guilty to pushing the woman to the ground to her injury at an RS McColl branch in Allan Crescent.

By Jamie McKenzie
Andrew Paterson appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
A wine thief has admitted assaulting a customer at a Dunfermline convenience store.

Andrew Paterson, 25, pled guilty to pushing the woman to the ground to her injury at an RS McColl branch in Allan Crescent on January 9 2021.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard his victim suffered internal bruising and needed painkillers.

Paterson also admitted the theft of two bottles of alcohol from the same shop four days earlier.

Not socially distanced

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Robertson told the court the woman was concerned by Paterson not adhering to social distancing or wearing a mask as he tried to squeeze past her in one of the aisles.

When she made her way to the exit, she felt her jacket being pulled from behind and turned to see Paterson, whom she suspected may have not paid for items he was holding.

The assault happened at RS McColl, Allan Crescent, Dunfermline

The court heard that the shopper saw him with two glass bottles which she believed “looked similar to champagne”.

The prosecutor said the customer appeared to block the exit but was still holding the door open.

The fiscal said: “She heard a member of staff shout something to the accused about not paying for items he was in possession of.

“Upon hearing this, the accused pushed the complainer with both hands against the wall with such force she then fell over into a heap on the ground.

“The accused then exited the store and police were contacted.

Andrew Paterson arriving at court

“At the time of reporting, the accused was not traced in relation to the offence. He was identified from CCTV which captured the entire incident”.

The fiscal continued: “(The woman) was seen by paramedics who advised her she had internal bruising and recommended a course of painkillers. She also had some bruising to the top of her arm”.

‘Limited’ memory of incident

Paterson, of Loch Street, Townhill and formerly of Inchcolm Road, admitted another charge of failing to appear in court in January last year.

Defence lawyer Calum Harris told the court Paterson has “limited” recollection of the events due to him being intoxicated but that he is apologetic.

Mr Harris said his client clearly has a problem with alcohol but is getting support.

The court heard that Paterson has no previous convictions.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon sentenced Paterson to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work as part of a one year community payback order.

