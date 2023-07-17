Prosecco thief attacked woman at Dunfermline shop

A wine thief has admitted assaulting a customer at a Dunfermline convenience store.

Andrew Paterson, 25, pled guilty to pushing the woman to the ground to her injury at an RS McColl branch in Allan Crescent on January 9 2021.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard his victim suffered internal bruising and needed painkillers.

Paterson also admitted the theft of two bottles of alcohol from the same shop four days earlier.

Not socially distanced

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Robertson told the court the woman was concerned by Paterson not adhering to social distancing or wearing a mask as he tried to squeeze past her in one of the aisles.

When she made her way to the exit, she felt her jacket being pulled from behind and turned to see Paterson, whom she suspected may have not paid for items he was holding.

The court heard that the shopper saw him with two glass bottles which she believed “looked similar to champagne”.

The prosecutor said the customer appeared to block the exit but was still holding the door open.

The fiscal said: “She heard a member of staff shout something to the accused about not paying for items he was in possession of.

“Upon hearing this, the accused pushed the complainer with both hands against the wall with such force she then fell over into a heap on the ground.

“The accused then exited the store and police were contacted.

“At the time of reporting, the accused was not traced in relation to the offence. He was identified from CCTV which captured the entire incident”.

The fiscal continued: “(The woman) was seen by paramedics who advised her she had internal bruising and recommended a course of painkillers. She also had some bruising to the top of her arm”.

‘Limited’ memory of incident

Paterson, of Loch Street, Townhill and formerly of Inchcolm Road, admitted another charge of failing to appear in court in January last year.

Defence lawyer Calum Harris told the court Paterson has “limited” recollection of the events due to him being intoxicated but that he is apologetic.

Mr Harris said his client clearly has a problem with alcohol but is getting support.

The court heard that Paterson has no previous convictions.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon sentenced Paterson to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work as part of a one year community payback order.

