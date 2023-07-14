Perthshire NHS worker who tried to arrange child sex abuse online is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire NHS worker who tried to arrange child sex abuse online is jailed

Depraved Kevin Flaherty was beaten up by another inmate at Perth Prison as he awaited sentence for four crimes link to child abuse.

By Jamie Buchan
A twisted health care worker who tried to assemble a “paedo family” with like-minded creeps online has been jailed.

Kevin Flaherty, who was remanded last month for his own protection, was beaten up while awaiting sentence at Perth Prison, the city’s sheriff court heard.

The 47-year-old had been caught in an undercover sting trying to arrange hook-ups with a family to sexually abuse their children.

Cops raided his home in Aberfeldy and recovered a hidden cache of obscene images on his iPhone.

Flaherty, an NHS health care support worker, was placed in custody last month after pleading guilty to four charges linked to online child sex abuse.

He returned to the dock this week and was jailed for 22 months as part of a 44 month extended sentence.

‘Poor me’ complex

Sheriff William Wood told Flaherty: “You come before the court for the first time at the age of 47, but you are charged with very serious offences.

“The discussion that you had with who you believed to be a like-minded individual online – nobody who heard that could not be repulsed by what they heard.

“It was vile, reprehensible and not to mention deviant.”

When police raided his home in Churchill Court, days before Christmas 2021, they seized a phone containing 41 illicit files.

They featured children as young as five.

The sheriff told him: “Notwithstanding that the number of images involved in this case was relatively small, a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

He added: “You must understand that each of these photographs represents the serious abuse of the child depicted.

“Those who access this sort of material on the internet bear a responsibility, because they create a demand.

“Such offences can be properly be said to contribute to the pain, discomfort and fear of children who are physically abused.”

The sheriff told Flaherty: “This may have been a catastrophic event for you, but that’s nothing compared to the catastrophic abuse on these children.

“You seem to have developed a ‘poor me’ complex because of your experiences in custody.

“That has to be set against the fact that your engagement in these offences took place over a protracted period.

“Not only did you maintain those images you tried to distribute some of them.”

Flaherty was further placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Prison assault

The court heard that in assessment reports, social workers described Flaherty as “self obsessed and focused on his own self pity.”

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “That does not mean he is not remorseful.

“He may have presented that way because he was a victim of an assault while on remand. That has now been reported to the authorities.

“He was subject to this by his cell mate. This was at a time when he was at a low point.”

The court heard how Flaherty held more than 3,500 chats online to share his sick child abuse fantasies with other paedophiles.

He sent a naked photo of himself to one user and urged him to show it to his children, before he arrived to abuse them in person.

Flaherty was the subject of an undercover operation by the South-East Regional Organised Crime Unit.

The sting involved officers posing as parents on certain online groups.

Flaherty chatted for months with an undercover officer, posing as a married child sex abuser.

After chatting about abusing the man’s son and daughter, Flaherty told him he wanted to travel to meet them.

He insisted he was being real and not indulging in fantasy chat, the court heard.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

