Driving ban for Fife man who rammed unmarked police car

Gordon Gibson, from Cardenden, admitted he caused officers to take evasive action to avoid being struck.

By Jamie McKenzie
Gordon Gibson appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Gordon Gibson appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

A dangerous driver has been banned from the road after ramming an unmarked police car, causing officers to leap out of the way to avoid being struck.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard how Gordon Gibson drove off in a red Ford Fiesta which was being monitored by police following claims it had been stolen.

The 26-year-old, from Cardenden, admitted driving dangerously while disqualified in and around Lochore and Ballingry on June 16, 2021.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Robertson said police were informed that a car reportedly stolen from Glasgow had been spotted in Lochore.

Officers in an unmarked motor went to find the vehicle and parked about 200 yards away from it. They kept an eye on the car while arranging for it to be uplifted.

Gibson was seen walking towards the Ford Fiesta and then driving away in it.

Attempt to apprehend driver

Police followed the car to Melrose Gardens, Lochore, where they parked just behind  while the accused was still in the driver seat, the court heard.

Ms Robertson said officers then attempted to open the car door to apprehend Gibson.

He then started to reverse the Fiesta and rammed it into the police car “three or four times” as he tried to turn the vehicle.

Gordon Gibson at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

The fiscal said officers had to jump out the way to avoid being hit.

As Gibson turned the car, officers were able to get a clear view of his face and a distinctive orange jumper he was wearing before he drove off.

The court heard that one of the officers was able to strike the driver’s side window with a baton in an attempt to stop him, causing the window to smash.

Abandoned vehicle

The car was found days later and a DNA swab was taken from the car, which later matched DNA from a mouth swab taken from Gibson following his arrest.

Police also searched Gibson’s house and found the bright orange jumper worn at the time he was driving.

Gibson, of Denfield Avenue, admitted driving dangerously by means of repeatedly reversing it into an unmarked police car, thereby repeatedly striking and causing damage to it, and causing officers to take evasive action to avoid being struck.

The charge states he thereafter drove off at excessive speed and struck a car, causing damage to it.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Defence lawyer Patrick O’Donnell said his client did not realise the people approaching him were police officers.

He thought they were people looking for money and potentially going to do him some harm, he said.

“That’s why he made the manoeuvre and tried to get away from the situation,” Mr O’Donnell told the court.

He said his client, a father-of-five, is currently in full time employment

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon said he had reservations about Gibson’s position on why he drove off in the car.

He banned him from driving for 54 months.

The sheriff also sentenced him to 180 hours of unpaid work and placed him on an 81-day curfew order, in place between 8pm and 6am each day.

Gibson was placed on supervision for a year.

