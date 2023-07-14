Armed robbers jailed after ‘extremely terrifying’ knifepoint raid on Angus shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Armed robbers jailed after ‘extremely terrifying’ knifepoint raid on Angus shop

Family who came to watch Christopher McIntosh and Robert Campbell receive there sentences had to be escorted from Forfar Sheriff Court after both men were imprisoned.

By Ross Gardiner
Muhammad Shakeel was held up at knifepoint in BestOne, Taranty Road, Forfar.
Both men who carried out a traumatising knifepoint robbery at a Forfar convenience store have been locked up.

A jury at Forfar Sheriff Court last month convicted Christopher McIntosh and Robert Campbell of a raid on the Best-One store in Taranty Road.

Armed assailant McIntosh threatened shopkeeper Muhammad Shakeel with a blade after lookout Campbell had first scoped out the shop.

Christopher McIntosh, right, robbed the BestOne store on Taranty Road in Forfar at knifepoint after Robert Campbell, left, scoped out the shop first. Image: DCT Media

McIntosh appeared from prison by video link and was jailed for 46 months, reduced from four years because of the time he’d already spent remanded.

Campbell was also jailed, for two years.

Supporters of the duo, who maintain their innocence, had to be removed after one person shouted an expletive at the end of the hearing.

Armed robbery

Following the four-day trial, jurors convicted both McIntosh, 41, of Callander Drive, Forfar and Campbell, 37, of Glamis Road, Kirriemuir, of assaulting Mr Shakeel and robbing him of a sum of money.

The terrifying incident took place on September 1 2021.

The jury was shown CCTV of McIntosh, wearing a black coat with its hood up, glasses and gloves and a blue surgical mask, approach the counter.

He withdrew a knife from his sleeve and demanded money out the till.

McIntosh himself attended two-and-a-half hours earlier and was seen sizing up the counter, while Campbell arrived just seconds before the attack to check the store was clear.

In total, McIntosh reportedly left the shop with almost £3,000 in cash.

Muhammad Shakeel has returned to work at the BestOne convenience store on Taranty Road, Forfar.<br />Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

After the trial, Mr Shakeel told The Courier it was the first time he had pressed the panic button while working in his family shop.

He revealed he had undergone counselling and thanked the local community who have supported his journey back to work.

Back in the dock

Campbell’s bail had been continued following the verdict however McIntosh was remanded and appeared in court via a video link.

Sentencing had been deferred for background reports.

McIntosh was caught on store CCTV. Supplied by Crown Office

McIntosh hadn’t been sentenced to imprisonment since a High Court hearing in 2010 when he received more than five years behind bars for transporting £50,000 worth heroin from England up to Tayside.

His solicitor Sarah Russo said: “Mr McIntosh is 41.

“He is married and has two grown-up daughters.

“His position in relation to the offence remains the same as it was.

“He denies any involvement. That is perhaps unsurprising.

“Mr McIntosh does accept that he was found guilty.”

Ms Russo explained McIntosh suffers difficulties which had been exacerbated by the deaths of his two brothers in 2019 and 2020.

She added: “Mr McIntosh continues to have bereavement issues and anxiety.

“At the time of the offence, Mr McIntosh was struggling with his drug misuse difficulties and a downturn in his mental health.

“Mr McIntosh does have a considerable record, however he does not have a record for offences of violence.

“He is not assessed as presenting as an imminent risk of harm – not to himself or others.”

She said: “He has been assessed as suitable for alternatives to custody. He’s under no illusion as to the position he finds himself in today.”

Look-out

Following the conviction, Campbell’s solicitor Billy Rennie revealed his client had a pregnant partner and suffered from epilepsy.

Mr Rennie said his client also denied being what he described as “a look-out.”

“He had a record that mostly comes to an end in about 2013, Mr Rennie said. “There’s a road traffic matter after that.

“For the best part of 10 years, he’s stayed out of trouble.

“He’s someone who has not troubled the courts or the police with his behaviour for a considerable time.

“He’s co-operated fully.”

Behind bars

Sheriff Krista Johnstone jailed both men.

She noted that McIntosh had spent 44 days on remand and reduced his sentence from what would have been four years on that basis.

Forfar Sheriff Court.

The sheriff said: “You’re a man who’s now 41 years of age.

“You were convicted by the jury of an assault and robbery carried out at commercial premises where a not insignificant sum of money was taken.

“This was also an assault and robbery that involved the use of a knife.

“The whole event must have been extremely terrifying for him.

“I consider this offence is of a most serious nature.”

The sheriff added: “I hold you culpably responsible to a high degree.

“I also find there to be a high degree of harm.

“I take into account your record. You have two convictions from the High Court.

“There’s no alternative but to deal with you by a term of imprisonment.”

The sheriff told Campbell his involvement was different but still serious.

She said: “However, this is a serious offence.

“Robberies at commercial premises are always dealt with seriously.”

After sentence was passed, a person supporting the men was removed from court for tearfully shouting: “F***ing a***holes, the lot of you.”

The same person had been removed following the verdict for trying to hug McIntosh as he was being led away in cuffs.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

