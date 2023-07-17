Ex-soldier admits drunken attack on cross-dresser in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-soldier admits drunken attack on cross-dresser in Dunfermline

Jonathon Sinclair attacked the man as he made his way to a pub in the town.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Jonathon Sinclair appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
An ex-soldier attacked a cross-dressing man and told a passer-by “it’s not normal”.

Drunken Jonathon Sinclair, from Dunfermline, assaulted his victim as he made his way to a pub in the town.

Prosecutors told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the attack appeared to be completely unprovoked.

Fiscal depute Rachael Barr said the victim, who self-described as a cross-dresser, had only been experimenting with wearing women’s clothing for a year.

Jonathon Sinclair admitted the ‘unprovoked’ assault in Dunfermline

She said: “At around 5.15pm, he was walking along Guildhall Street Dunfermline, with the intention of going to Monty’s public house.

“He was approached by the accused from behind.

“The accused struck him to the head with a closed fist, causing him to stumble and fall into a wall.

“This caused bruising to his arm with a lump on the left side of his head.”

‘Not normal’

The man said to Sinclair: “What the f*** have you done that for?”

Sinclair replied: “What the f*** you wearing a dress for?”

Ms Barr said: “The accused shouted at him and thereafter walked away.

“Another individual present said to the accused ‘you just hit that man’, to which he replied ‘I know I have – it’s not normal’.”

Sinclair then left the area.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Details of the assault were read out at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The following evening he was involved in another altercation with a different man at another pub in the town.

Ms Barr said Sinclair had been bothering other patrons at the Creepy Wee Pub on the Kirkgate and was asked to leave.

His victim was attempting to prevent him from re-entering the pub when Sinclair hit him four times in the head.

Solicitor Alan David, defending, said 44-year-old Sinclair’s previous military service had left him suffering PTSD.

He said: “For both offences, he was very much under the influence of alcohol.

“He can’t remember the background of incident one – he doesn’t have any feelings towards people who dress in that way.”

Struck ‘without motive’

Sinclair, of Headwell Avenue, admitted assaulting the man on Dunfermline’s Guildhall Street on May 17. The assault was aggravated due to transgender identity.

He further admitted assaulting a second man at the Creepy Wee Pub in Dunfermline the following day.

Sheriff Robert More told Sinclair that his actions could have seen him sent to prison.

He said: “These offences were quite significant.

“In relation to charge one, it was without any motive whatsoever, other than the aggravation to the charge.

“It’s serious, and would merit a term of imprisonment.

“Your story is not uncommon – you served in the forces and your actions may be down to things described in the social inquiry report.“

He placed Sinclair on a 12 month supervision order and ordered him to pay each of the complainers, £150 in compensation.

