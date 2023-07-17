Ex-soldier admits drunken attack on cross-dresser in Dunfermline

An ex-soldier attacked a cross-dressing man and told a passer-by “it’s not normal”.

Drunken Jonathon Sinclair, from Dunfermline, assaulted his victim as he made his way to a pub in the town.

Prosecutors told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the attack appeared to be completely unprovoked.

Fiscal depute Rachael Barr said the victim, who self-described as a cross-dresser, had only been experimenting with wearing women’s clothing for a year.

She said: “At around 5.15pm, he was walking along Guildhall Street Dunfermline, with the intention of going to Monty’s public house.

“He was approached by the accused from behind.

“The accused struck him to the head with a closed fist, causing him to stumble and fall into a wall.

“This caused bruising to his arm with a lump on the left side of his head.”

‘Not normal’

The man said to Sinclair: “What the f*** have you done that for?”

Sinclair replied: “What the f*** you wearing a dress for?”

Ms Barr said: “The accused shouted at him and thereafter walked away.

“Another individual present said to the accused ‘you just hit that man’, to which he replied ‘I know I have – it’s not normal’.”

Sinclair then left the area.

The following evening he was involved in another altercation with a different man at another pub in the town.

Ms Barr said Sinclair had been bothering other patrons at the Creepy Wee Pub on the Kirkgate and was asked to leave.

His victim was attempting to prevent him from re-entering the pub when Sinclair hit him four times in the head.

Solicitor Alan David, defending, said 44-year-old Sinclair’s previous military service had left him suffering PTSD.

He said: “For both offences, he was very much under the influence of alcohol.

“He can’t remember the background of incident one – he doesn’t have any feelings towards people who dress in that way.”

Struck ‘without motive’

Sinclair, of Headwell Avenue, admitted assaulting the man on Dunfermline’s Guildhall Street on May 17. The assault was aggravated due to transgender identity.

He further admitted assaulting a second man at the Creepy Wee Pub in Dunfermline the following day.

Sheriff Robert More told Sinclair that his actions could have seen him sent to prison.

He said: “These offences were quite significant.

“In relation to charge one, it was without any motive whatsoever, other than the aggravation to the charge.

“It’s serious, and would merit a term of imprisonment.

“Your story is not uncommon – you served in the forces and your actions may be down to things described in the social inquiry report.“

He placed Sinclair on a 12 month supervision order and ordered him to pay each of the complainers, £150 in compensation.

