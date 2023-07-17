Jail warning for serial hoaxer who reported bogus blaze at Perth chip shop

A serial hoaxer has been told to stop pranking 999 operators or face prison.

Kyle Wilkie, described in court as an “attention seeker,” has a history of raising false alarms to firefighters and police in Perth.

The city’s sheriff court heard that in April this year, the 23-year-old reported a bogus blaze at the Blue Lagoon chip shop.

On the same night, he directed emergency services to a South Street pub, claiming he could see a chip pan on fire.

Wilkie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted knowingly making false alarms to fire service staff.

He further pled guilty to assaulting a female police officer, following his arrest, by repeatedly attempting to headbutt and kick her.

Wilkie was warned to stay out of trouble for six months – and to start saving up for a compensation payment to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The court had previously heard how in December 2021, Wilkie, of Bute Drive, sparked a city-wide man hunt after telling call handlers he was armed with a knife and had a black belt.

When police found him lounging in the local Wetherspoons, he said he only phoned because he wanted a lift home.

Chip shop inferno

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said at around 11pm on April 6, Wilkie called 999 to report the Blue Lagoon chip shop was on fire.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene, but found nothing out of the ordinary.

Ms Hodgson said officers suspected Wilkie of making the call.

“He has been known to make hoax calls to emergency services in the past,” she said.

Later that night, Wilkie used a public phone box to report a fire at the Royal Bar, South Street.

“He said that a chip pan was on fire,” said Ms Hodgson.

“This was also confirmed to be a hoax call.”

Wilkie was traced by police and arrested just before 3am.

He told officers: “Only fire engines came.”

Wilkie was then taken into custody.

“The accused began thrashing about,” said Ms Hodgson.

“PC Emma Irons had to step back from the accused.

“Had she not done so, there would have been contact with her face.”

She said his conduct continued throughout the journey to Police HQ in Dundee.

Pay back for fire service

Solicitor Gino Gambale, defending, said: “Mr Wilkie appreciates that this behaviour is not acceptable.

“He is aware that the court is running out of patience with him.

“He knows that if he continues on this course, there will only be one option open to the courts.”

Mr Gambale said, to his client’s credit, he has fully complied with previously imposed court orders.

Sheriff David Hall told Wilkie: “This type of behaviour simply cannot be tolerated. It has got to stop.”

The sheriff noted that Wilkie had been working well with social workers on three previous community payback orders.

“But I think you are getting close to going to jail,” he said.

“I am prepared to defer sentence for six months.

“And on the day you come back you must bring with you £600 to compensate the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“It is in your interests that you stay out of trouble.”

Wilkie will return to court for sentencing on January 10.

