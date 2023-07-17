Monday court round-up — ‘Stab mum’ threat and takeaway trouble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — ‘Stab mum’ threat and takeaway trouble

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A 20-year-old man threatened to stab his own mother while holding a seven inch blade during a drunken row.

Brandon McLachlan appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He admitted repeatedly striking a wall, uttering threats of violence and brandishing a knife at his mum’s home at Park Road West, Rosyth, on May 20 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Robertson said McLachlan had been drinking alcohol throughout the day with friends and was described as being in a bad mood regarding family troubles concerning his mother, with whom he lives.

He returned home “heavily intoxicated” about 5pm and began to argue with her about a relationship with her partner.

During the argument he shouted: “See when I see him he is f***ing dead, I will kill him when he comes home”.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The fiscal said McLachlan then picked out a knife around seven inches long and began to hold the knife while shouting at his mother.

Ms Robertson said McLachlan began to punch the house wall and caused blood to cover the wall.

His mother tried to calm him down and advised him to put down the knife, but he said towards his mother: “I will f***ing stab you, you come here then”.

McLachlan then left the property and his mother contacted police out of concern for him.

Two hours later, officers traced him in a garden boozing with some friends.

He was seen to have a white bandage over his knuckles.

The court heard parts of his flesh were left on the wall he punched.

While being arrested he said: “I ken why yous are here, because I had a knife in my hand arguing with my mum”.

After being taken to the police station and charged he apologised.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said her client, who was 19 at the time of the offence, was unhappy about how his stepfather was treating his mother.

The solicitor said he was privy to an argument between his mum and stepfather about him being potentially unfaithful and this thought was festering during the day while he was drinking.

Ms Allan said it “came to a head” when he spoke to his mum.

The lawyer said: “He is extremely remorseful for how he behaved in relation to his mother”.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon sentenced McLachlan to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and placed him under offender supervision for one year.

Barged through

An Angus woman who turned up at her ex’s home uninvited and was told to leave, snuck into his house when a delivery driver brought food to the door.

Linsay Dundas had messaged her former partner on the morning on April 15 this year.

He told her he just wanted to be friends, but later that day she attended at his home in Bruce Road, Arbroath.

Dundas, also from Arbroath, was in tears and said she wanted a Fire Stick streaming device from the property, which the man said he would arrange at a later date.

She tried to come through the door but her ex managed to close it before she could enter.

Prior to her arrival, the man had ordered takeaway food and the driver attended 10 minutes after Dundas.

When he knocked on the door, Dundas pushed her way in and sat on the stairs.

She grabbed the man by his arms, scratching him, and engaged in a struggle.

The 41-year-old first offender admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner when she appeared in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentencing for six months for Dundas to be of good behaviour.

Ex-troop admits assault on cross-dresser

An ex-soldier attacked a cross-dressing man and told a passer-by “it’s not normal”.

Drunken Jonathon Sinclair, from Dunfermline, assaulted his victim as he made his way to a pub in the town.

Jonathon Sinclair appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

Prosecutors told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the attack appeared to be completely unprovoked.

Fiscal depute Rachael Barr said the victim, who self-described as a cross-dresser, had only been experimenting with wearing women’s clothing for a year.

Sinclair approached him from behind and punched him with a closed fist, causing him to fall.

Read the full story here

999 hoaxer

A serial hoaxer has been told to stop pranking 999 operators or face prison.

Kyle Wilkie, described in court as an “attention seeker,” has a history of raising false alarms to firefighters and police in Perth.

Kyle Wilkie at Perth Sheriff Court

The city’s sheriff court heard that in April this year, the 23-year-old reported a bogus blaze at the Blue Lagoon chip shop.

On the same night, he directed emergency services to a South Street pub, claiming he could see a chip pan on fire.

Wilkie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted knowingly making false alarms to fire service staff.

He further pled guilty to assaulting a female police officer, following his arrest, by repeatedly attempting to headbutt and kick her.

Wilkie was warned to stay out of trouble for six months – and to start saving up for a compensation payment to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Read the full story here

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

