Dundee joyrider dragged police officer along ground in St Andrews

Calum Miller, who has been jailed before, took the car when its owner went to Glasgow one afternoon in November.

By Ross Gardiner
Miller appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
A joyrider who took a friend’s car for a spin in St Andrew’s dragged a police officer along the ground as he tried to arrest him, a court has heard.

Calum Miller appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted four charges including driving dangerously and resisting arrest on November 5, last year.

The court heard how the 24-year-old travelled from Dundee to coastal Fife, where he drew attention of local police.

As he tried to make his getaway, he pulled an officer along the tarmac.

Another suspect

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson said Miller had been sofa-surfing at a friend’s property in Whitfield Drive, Dundee.

When the friend went to Glasgow for the afternoon, Miller took the keys to her red Audi A1.

He took the car out without her permission and made it as far as Forgan Place, St Andrews, the court heard.

Ms Wilkinson said: “Several police officers were in the vicinity looking for a suspect in an unrelated matter.

Forgan Place, St Andrews

“They observed the the accused with his hood up, running away at speed.”

Officers chased Miller but he made it back to the car and switched on the ignition.

An officer opened the door but Miller reversed and hauled him to the ground.

He dragged the constable for several feet before shouting that he had done nothing wrong.

Miller was removed from the car and began struggling violently with police.

One officer sustained a broken wrist.

A nasty incident

Miller has been remanded since his arrest.

He admitted driving the car without permission, driving it dangerously, resisting arrest and driving without a valid licence.

Solicitor Gary Foulis said: “A plea was offered at an early stage.

“He accepts that this was a nasty incident. That is something that is accepted by Mr Miller.

“He has had a custodial disposal before.”

Mr Foulis said his client had found himself homeless and was suffering addiction issues.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis jailed Miller for 20 months, backdated to the beginning of his time on remand.

The sheriff also banned him from driving for four years.

Miller will need to resit the extended test before taking to the road again.

