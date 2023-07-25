Dundee stamp attack has left victim with lasting injuries and anxiety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee stamp attack has left victim with lasting injuries and anxiety

Scott Ross knocked his victim unconscious outside The Club Bar before fleeing towards a nearby taxi rank.

By Ross Gardiner
Scott Ross at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Scott Ross at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundonian thug left an epileptic man with six fractured ribs after an unprovoked attack outside a city pub.

Scott Ross will be sentenced next month after admitting “severely” injuring his victim outside the Club Bar.

51-year-old Ross, of Dundee‘s Gullane Terrace, carried out the attack on September 3 last year.

The man, who is epileptic, suffered fractures to six ribs after Ross punched him on the head then stamped on his unconscious body.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 47-year-old will need pain relief for the rest of his life, requires anxiety medication and suffers more seizures now than before the attack.

Outside pub

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson explained that the incident was captured on CCTV outside the Club Bar on Dundee’s Union Street.

Ms Wilkinson explained the victim cannot recall the attack but does remember the events before and after.

The Club Bar in Dundee’s Union Street.

At around 10.40pm, Ross punched him outside the bar, causing him to fall to the ground.

He was knocked out but Ross continued his attack, stamping on the prone figure’s head and body.

He then fled the scene but was later traced at the taxi rank on the nearby Nethergate.

Injuries

The unconscious man was treated an ambulance crew and found to have six fractured ribs, three on each side.

He also had a haematoma on the back of his head and scalp and bruising on his head.

Mrs Wilkinson said: “He continues to experience rib pain.”

She explained he manages this with pain relief and will require to do so for the rest of his life.

She said he has noticed an increase in the number of seizures he experiences since the attack and is also medicated for anxiety.

Ross first appeared in the dock two days after the attack.

Scott Ross pled guilty to the assault. 

He admitted assaulting Mr Dewar by punching him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground, rendering him unconscious, and stamping on his head and body, causing severe injury.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis deferred sentencing until August 15 for reports.

He continued bail.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Francis Burns outside Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous crime.
Dundee creep called police on himself during paedophile hunter group's sting
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Custody cell bog break hell
The assault is said to have happened on the Saturday of the festival weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Rewind Scotland: Pair accused of life-threatening assault at Perthshire music festival
Dr Akbar is happy justice has been served but was hoping for a longer prison term. Image: DC Thomson.
Doctor welcomes prison term for businessman's 'callous and despicable' Fife house sale con
Post Thumbnail
'Lowest of the low' jewellery thief raided Glenrothes house with Staffy
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Sean McGhie. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 21/07/2023
Perth man battered partner with toilet seat after funeral
Council chiefs say Porter did not have any contact with children at Oakbank Primary School.
Child sex offender held post at Perth primary school breakfast club
Michael McColl
Dundee pervert snared by paedophile hunters is put on register
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Margaret Williamson was found guilty of assault in Cromlix Road, Perth Picture shows; Margaret Williamson. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 20/07/2023
Perth woman smashed spine plunging from flat window to escape frenzied attack
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Knives out and dog attack