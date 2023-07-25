Dundee stamp attack has left victim with lasting injuries and anxiety

A Dundonian thug left an epileptic man with six fractured ribs after an unprovoked attack outside a city pub.

Scott Ross will be sentenced next month after admitting “severely” injuring his victim outside the Club Bar.

51-year-old Ross, of Dundee‘s Gullane Terrace, carried out the attack on September 3 last year.

The man, who is epileptic, suffered fractures to six ribs after Ross punched him on the head then stamped on his unconscious body.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 47-year-old will need pain relief for the rest of his life, requires anxiety medication and suffers more seizures now than before the attack.

Outside pub

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson explained that the incident was captured on CCTV outside the Club Bar on Dundee’s Union Street.

Ms Wilkinson explained the victim cannot recall the attack but does remember the events before and after.

At around 10.40pm, Ross punched him outside the bar, causing him to fall to the ground.

He was knocked out but Ross continued his attack, stamping on the prone figure’s head and body.

He then fled the scene but was later traced at the taxi rank on the nearby Nethergate.

Injuries

The unconscious man was treated an ambulance crew and found to have six fractured ribs, three on each side.

He also had a haematoma on the back of his head and scalp and bruising on his head.

Mrs Wilkinson said: “He continues to experience rib pain.”

She explained he manages this with pain relief and will require to do so for the rest of his life.

She said he has noticed an increase in the number of seizures he experiences since the attack and is also medicated for anxiety.

Ross first appeared in the dock two days after the attack.

He admitted assaulting Mr Dewar by punching him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground, rendering him unconscious, and stamping on his head and body, causing severe injury.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis deferred sentencing until August 15 for reports.

He continued bail.

