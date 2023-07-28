Friday court round-up — Perthshire Met officer jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friday court round-up — Perthshire Met officer jailed

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Two men have appeared in court accused of endangering St Johnstone supporters by setting off a flare outside McDiarmid Park.

Morgan Robertson and Ryan Kennedy, both from Forfar, are accused of culpably and recklessly lighting and holding the pyrotechnic while standing among a crowd of supporters on an embankment near the stadium.

The charge states the pair were there to watch the Scottish Premiership Boxing Day clash between St Johnstone and Celtic in 2021.

Robertson, 22, of Dundee Loan, and Kennedy, 26, of Viewmount, deny the charge and will stand trial next month.

Taxi driver rapist jailed

A former school taxi driver from Dundee has been handed a 10-year-prison sentence after being convicted of three child rapes. Ronald Smith raped a 13-year-old at Riverside Pavilion in Dundee on multiple occasions in his car between February 9 and January 1 2021 and at an address in the city between in January 2021.

Ronald Smith
Ronald Smith is led into custody.

Met officer jailed

A retired Metropolitan Police officer from Perthshire has been jailed at Southwark Crown Court for a three-year plot to share “the most depraved” child sexual abuse images

Jack Addis, 63, had pled guilty to a charge of conspiring with co-accused Jeremy Laxton and serving Met chief inspector Richard Watkinson, 49 – who was found dead before he was charged – to distribute or show indecent images of children.

Jack Addis
Jack Addis from Perthshire. Image: Metropolitan Police/ PA Wire.

Addis made his plea in May by video-link from HMP Dumfries, where he is serving an 18-month sentence for three counts of voyeurism and possessing indecent photographs of a child.

Mr Justice Wall jailed Addis for three years and nine months and Laxton for five years and nine months.

Laxton also pled guilty to three counts of making indecent images of a child, possession of a prohibited image, possessing an extreme pornographic image and possession of cannabis on or before 20 September 2021.

He admitted similar offences at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, for which he was also sentenced on Friday.

Jeremy Laxton
Jeremy Laxton. Image: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire.

The ex-policeman further admitted a charge of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of the offence of misconduct in a public office between December 1 2019 and May 1 2021.

Watkinson, who was a serving Met chief inspector for neighbourhood policing at the West Area Command Unit, was found dead at his home in Buckinghamshire on January 12 this year.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “It is deeply troubling that Addis and Laxton, whose roles as police offers were to enforce the law and protect the most vulnerable in society, conspired together to share images of children being sexually abused.

“This is compounded by the fact they would have been well aware that the impact of child sexual abuse on victims can be devastating and long-lasting.”

Blackout ban

A van driver who blacked out before colliding with two children on a Carse of Gowrie road has been handed a one year driving ban. Pensioner Ronald Craik struck the school friends as he drove home in a van with no air conditioning on one of the hottest days of 2019. He later told police he thought he fell asleep after becoming “overcome” by heat by lawyers said he fainted.

Rait road in Carse of Gowrie and Ronald Craik
Ronald Craik was involved in the accident in rural Perthshire.

Abuser warning

A seral sex offender who repeatedly assaulted two little boys in Perthshire in the 1990s has been told to be under “no illusion” about the seriousness of his crimes.

William Urquhart, 59, was given the warning by judge Lady Haldane after she heard how he subjected the children to sexual assaults between 1992 and 1998.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Urquhart told one of his victims not to tell anyone about the abuse.

However, they spoke to the police as adults and Urquhart, of Denholm, Roxburghshire, was arrested.

He pled guilty to two charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous conduct towards the children when they were aged 10 and nine.

Remanding him in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing later this month, Lady Haldane said: “You should be under no illusions about what is going to happen to you.

“These are serious offences to which you have pleaded guilty to and a custodial sentence will be the likely outcome of this case.”

Urquhart has an analogous conviction.

Defence advocate Ronnie Renucci KC said he would reserve his mitigation until the sentencing hearing on August 25.

Stress claim

A Cowdenbeath man claimed he had more than 200 vile child sexual abuse images because he was suffering stress after the death of his father through Covid-19. Duncan Cowan, 47, accessed material featuring girls thought to be as young as three.

Duncan Cowan.

Banned and on drink or drugs

A banned driver has admitted motoring through Blairgowrie while under the influence of drink or drugs.

Ian Hufton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astravan along High Street on October 25 2021.

The 51-year-old, from Barnsley, is currently disqualified following a conviction at Leeds Crowns Court.

Sheriff David Hall deferred sentence until August 23.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

