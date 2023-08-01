Tuesday court round-up — £240k Fife tan-nabis farm

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of producing and supplying cannabis worth up to nearly £240,000 at a Leven former tanning salon.

Egzon Konomi was convicted by jury following a two-day trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The plantation was found at the closed-down Tan Stand, Commercial Road, Leven, between October 31 2020 and March 1 2021.

While acting with others, he produced cannabis and was concerned in supplying the class B drug.

Following the majority guilty verdicts on both charges, prosecutor Douglas Thomson told the court the potential street value of the cannabis was estimated to be between £180,000 and £239,900.

Sheriff Susan Duff adjourned sentence until August 21 for the production of background reports.

Konomi, who had an Albanian interpreter during proceedings, was remanded in custody meantime.

The court heard Konomi spent 237 days on remand following an initial court appearance on March 4 2021.

He was released on bail in late October 2021 but failed to attend a trial diet in January this year.

Konomi was later apprehended and has been in custody for the past two months.

Triple rapist jailed

A triple rapist farm worker from Crieff has been jailed for eight years. During his trial, a court heard how Ruaraidh McCartney, 29, “got a thrill” out of his terrified victims’ pain .

Cannabis driver

A teenager has admitted motoring down a rural Angus road with cannabis in his system.

Max Miller, 19, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted drug-driving on May 26 last year.

The court heard he was behind the wheel of a silver Seat Leon with 4.6 mics of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood.

The legal limit is 2 mics.

He was caught by police on the C40 Brechin to Trinity road, near the B966.

Solicitor Nick Markowski, defending, said: “This was cannabis that was still in his system from the night before.”

Sentence was deferred for background reports and Miller, formerly of St Cyrus and now living in Aberdeen, was banned from driving in the interim.

Historical assaults

A pair of pensioners will be sentenced next month for a string of violent assaults on two young boys in Dundee in the 1970s and 80s. After a seven-day trial, William Ramsay, 71, was found guilty of five assaults. His co-accused and former partner June Rattray, 67, had already admitted an assault involving a belt.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.