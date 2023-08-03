St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant appears in court over alleged incident at Perth pub

Legendary St Johnstone player Roddy Grant has appeared in court following an alleged incident at a Perth pub.

The 56-year-old former striker was charged by police in early 2022 after an investigation that centred on the Cherrybank Inn on Glasgow Road.

Grant, who is now a club director, appeared on indictment at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Reporting restrictions imposed during the hearing prevent The Courier revealing the nature of the charge or the names of anyone else involved.

Grant, of Perth, pled not guilty during the brief hearing before Sheriff William Wood.

The case was continued until next week.

Footballing career

Grant started his career with Cowdenbeath in 1986 before moving to play for St Johnstone between 1989 and 1992.

He went on to play for both Dunfermline and Patrick Thistle before returning to McDiarmid Park side for the second time in 1995.

Grant left St Johnstone in 2000, initially on loan to Ayr United before ending his career with spells at Brechin City and Peterhead.

He made 291 appearances and scored 79 goals for St Johnstone.

In 2012 he was appointed an associate director of the club, before being appointed as a full director in August last year.

He was inducted into the St Johnstone hall of fame in 2013.

