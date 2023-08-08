Tuesday court round-up — Cardboard ‘prayer mat’ bigot

A drink-driver caught behind the wheel in St Andrews while six and a half times over the limit will be sentenced later this month.

Roger Cairns appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol (143 mics/22).

Cairns, of Norman View in Leuchars, was caught on Watson Avenue in St Andrews on December 22 last year.

Sheriff Francis Gill disqualified the 50-year-old and ordered reports ahead of sentencing on August 29.

Extended sentence probe for rapist

A judge has called for a risk assessment on a predatory rapist with a view to imposing an extended sentence on him. Steven Banks, 39, was convicted by a jury last month of raping a 16-year-old girl and repeatedly sexually assaulting and raping another schoolgirl in Lochgelly, Cowdenbeath and elsewhere for three years, starting when the girl was just 10.

Used cardboard as ‘prayer mat’

A Dundee bigot left Asian Tesco staff “grossly offended” when he used a sheet of cardboard as a prayer mat to drunkenly mock them.

Brodie Duff appeared at the city’s sheriff court to admit acting in a threatening or abusive manner and later spitting on police.

Fiscal depute Lee Corr explained two accountants working in the Nethergate branch became aware of the intoxicated 26-year-old in the early hours of the morning on February 27.

Duff, of Forthill Road, Dundee, began subjecting the employees to homophobic and racist abuse.

He made homophobic gestures and shouted “you f***ing Indian.”

Duff then took a piece of cardboard and pretended to use it as a prayer mat and told the men “you should be in mosque.”

Mr Corr explained one of Duff’s victims reported being “grossly offended.”

Duff left, after throwing some bins but was traced by police at Whitehall Crescent.

He kicked out as he was placed in the rear of a police car and after he was taken to West Bell Street HQ, he assaulted a female PC, spitting twice on on the officer’s leg.

Almost seven hours after being arrested, he told officers: “I can’t remember.

“I’ve no idea, I’ve not a clue what happened. I’m really sorry, I was just drunk.”

Solicitor Billy Watt said: “At the time, he was suffering from serious mental health issues.

“He tells me at the time he was homeless, having lost contact with his parents.

“He now has a tenancy of his own.

“He’s currently working with a charity called We Are With You.

“The worker there sees him every day.”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until September 8 and said: “There’s going to have to be reports.”

Duff was released on bail.

Golf club assault

Andrew Walls, 23, of Strathmartine Road, Dundee drove a debtor to an empty field near Arbroath, before fracturing his jaw and battering him with a golf club. He was jailed for the assault, which left his victim permanently scarred.

Councillor cleared in cash grab

Lawyers seeking to recoup cash from Natalie McGarry have removed her ex-councillor husband from their inquiries.

The Crown had initially been looking into McGarry and former Glasgow Tory leader David Meikle’s spending over the last 12 years.

McGarry, from Inverkeithing, is currently subject to confiscation hearings at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

She was found guilty in May 2022 of taking £19,974 while treasurer of Women for Independence.

McGarry also embezzled further £4,661 while treasure, secretary and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP.

McGarry had been the MP for Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017.

She was jailed for two years, reduced on appeal.

A previous hearing was told that Mr Meikle’s finances were being looked at as a result of close links between the pair.

It had been stated that the Crown saw fit to get financial information in relation to him to identify transfers in both of their bank accounts.

Allan MacLeod, defending, told a hearing: “The Crown have agreed to take out any reference to Miss McGarry’s husband.

“I would say that there has never been any suspicion or suggestion that he has been involved in any crime whatsoever.”

A previous hearing was told that the Crown believed McGarry’s benefit was £195,241.31.

This has now been reduced to £110,000.

The defence dispute this and believe the benefit figure is £55,000.

A hearing will take place next month following further information from the Crown accountant.

Murderer appeals

Serial abuser Mark Campbell, who was jailed for at least 27 years for murdering his partner Jane Fitzpatrick with a tyre iron is appealing against his conviction and sentence. He was found guilty earlier this year of murder and other charges including rape, assault and abusive behaviour towards women in Fife between 2004 and 2021.

