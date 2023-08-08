Tuesday court round-up — Cardboard ‘prayer mat’ bigot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Cardboard ‘prayer mat’ bigot

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
A drink-driver caught behind the wheel in St Andrews while six and a half times over the limit will be sentenced later this month.

Roger Cairns appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol (143 mics/22).

Cairns, of Norman View in Leuchars, was caught on Watson Avenue in St Andrews on December 22 last year.

Sheriff Francis Gill disqualified the 50-year-old and ordered reports ahead of sentencing on August 29.

Extended sentence probe for rapist

A judge has called for a risk assessment on a predatory rapist with a view to imposing an extended sentence on him. Steven Banks, 39, was convicted by a jury last month of raping a 16-year-old girl and repeatedly sexually assaulting and raping another schoolgirl in Lochgelly, Cowdenbeath and elsewhere for three years, starting when the girl was just 10.

Steven Banks
Steven Banks raped a 16-year-old.

Used cardboard as ‘prayer mat’

A Dundee bigot left Asian Tesco staff “grossly offended” when he used a sheet of cardboard as a prayer mat to drunkenly mock them.

Brodie Duff appeared at the city’s sheriff court to admit acting in a threatening or abusive manner and later spitting on police.

Fiscal depute Lee Corr explained two accountants working in the Nethergate branch became aware of the intoxicated 26-year-old in the early hours of the morning on February 27.

Duff, of Forthill Road, Dundee, began subjecting the employees to homophobic and racist abuse.

He made homophobic gestures and shouted “you f***ing Indian.”

Duff then took a piece of cardboard and pretended to use it as a prayer mat and told the men “you should be in mosque.”

Mr Corr explained one of Duff’s victims reported being “grossly offended.”

Duff left, after throwing some bins but was traced by police at Whitehall Crescent.

Tesco, Nethergate, Dundee
Duff unleashed his offensive tirade at Tesco on Nethergate.

He kicked out as he was placed in the rear of a police car and after he was taken to West Bell Street HQ, he assaulted a female PC, spitting twice on on the officer’s leg.

Almost seven hours after being arrested, he told officers: “I can’t remember.

“I’ve no idea, I’ve not a clue what happened. I’m really sorry, I was just drunk.”

Solicitor Billy Watt said: “At the time, he was suffering from serious mental health issues.

“He tells me at the time he was homeless, having lost contact with his parents.

“He now has a tenancy of his own.

“He’s currently working with a charity called We Are With You.

“The worker there sees him every day.”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until September 8 and said: “There’s going to have to be reports.”

Duff was released on bail.

Golf club assault

Andrew Walls, 23, of Strathmartine Road, Dundee drove a debtor to an empty field near Arbroath, before fracturing his jaw and battering him with a golf club. He was jailed for the assault, which left his victim permanently scarred.

Andrew Walls has been jailed for the golf club attack.
Andrew Walls at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Councillor cleared in cash grab

Lawyers seeking to recoup cash from Natalie McGarry have removed her ex-councillor husband from their inquiries.

The Crown had initially been looking into McGarry and former Glasgow Tory leader David Meikle’s spending over the last 12 years.

McGarry, from Inverkeithing, is currently subject to confiscation hearings at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Natalie McGarry
Natalie McGarry. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

She was found guilty in May 2022 of taking £19,974 while treasurer of Women for Independence.

McGarry also embezzled further £4,661 while treasure, secretary and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP.

McGarry had been the MP for Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017.

She was jailed for two years, reduced on appeal.

A previous hearing was told that Mr Meikle’s finances were being looked at as a result of close links between the pair.

It had been stated that the Crown saw fit to get financial information in relation to him to identify transfers in both of their bank accounts.

David Meikle
The Crown made clear there was never any suspicion of wrongdoing around David Meikle.

Allan MacLeod, defending, told a hearing: “The Crown have agreed to take out any reference to Miss McGarry’s husband.

“I would say that there has never been any suspicion or suggestion that he has been involved in any crime whatsoever.”

A previous hearing was told that the Crown believed McGarry’s benefit was £195,241.31.

This has now been reduced to £110,000.

The defence dispute this and believe the benefit figure is £55,000.

A hearing will take place next month following further information from the Crown accountant.

Murderer appeals

Serial abuser Mark Campbell, who was jailed for at least 27 years for murdering his partner Jane Fitzpatrick with a tyre iron is appealing against his conviction and sentence. He was found guilty earlier this year of murder and other charges including rape, assault and abusive behaviour towards women in Fife between 2004 and 2021.

Fife murderer Mark Campbell and his victim Jane Fitzpatrick.
Mark Campbell murdered Jane Fitzpatrick.

