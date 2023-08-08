Jail for Dundee man who left victim disfigured in Angus golf club attack

A Dundee man has been jailed for a brutal assault with a golf club in Angus.

Andrew Walls drove a debtor to an empty field near Arbroath before fracturing his jaw and battering him with the club.

His victim, who was left permanently disfigured, needed pins fitted to treat his “severe” injury.

Following the preparation of reports, Walls returned to the dock to be sentenced.

Despite a plea to allow him to cling onto his liberty, he was locked up for a year.

Dundee man’s golf club attack

Walls, 23, picked up Caleb Leach in his BMW and set off along the Arbirlot to Milton of Carmyllie road on Valentine’s Day last year.

He stopped the car and before swinging a punch at his victim, asked if he was “going to fight back”.

After knocking him to the ground, he took a golf club from the boot of his car and beat his victim’s legs, before driving off.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard Mr Leach walked back in the direction of Arbroath and was eventually picked up by a passer-by.

He had suffered a fractured jaw, which required pins and gave him eating difficulties for three months.

He has a dent on his right shin.

‘Incredibly dangerous’ kick to head

Walls, of Strathmartine Road, admitted assault on the B9127 on February 14 2022.

At the previous hearing in June, sentence was deferred for reports.

Walls’ bail had been continued at that point.

His solicitor James Laverty said: “At the time of the offence, his personal life had taken a downturn.

“His father unfortunately passed away.

“Your Lordship will see he also has a work ethic. He is in employment.

“He has not come to the adverse attention of the authorities since the commission of this offence.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Walls for a year, he said, to express society’s disapproval and dissuade others from carrying out similar attacks.

He said: “There’s the use of a weapon here.

“You also kicked the complainer on the head when he was on the ground, which is in itself an incredibly dangerous thing to do.

“There is no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.