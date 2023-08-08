Jail for Dundee man who left victim disfigured in Angus golf club attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jail for Dundee man who left victim disfigured in Angus golf club attack

Andrew Walls was locked up for a year after admitting the assault at a roadside in Angus.

By Ross Gardiner
Andrew Walls has been jailed for the golf club attack.
Andrew Walls at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee man has been jailed for a brutal assault with a golf club in Angus.

Andrew Walls drove a debtor to an empty field near Arbroath before fracturing his jaw and battering him with the club.

His victim, who was left permanently disfigured, needed pins fitted to treat his “severe” injury.

Following the preparation of reports, Walls returned to the dock to be sentenced.

Despite a plea to allow him to cling onto his liberty, he was locked up for a year.

Dundee man’s golf club attack

Walls, 23, picked up Caleb Leach in his BMW and set off along the Arbirlot to Milton of Carmyllie road on Valentine’s Day last year.

He stopped the car and before swinging a punch at his victim, asked if he was “going to fight back”.

After knocking him to the ground, he took a golf club from the boot of his car and beat his victim’s legs, before driving off.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard Mr Leach walked back in the direction of Arbroath and was eventually picked up by a passer-by.

He had suffered a fractured jaw, which required pins and gave him eating difficulties for three months.

He has a dent on his right shin.

‘Incredibly dangerous’ kick to head

Walls, of Strathmartine Road, admitted assault on the B9127 on February 14 2022.

At the previous hearing in June, sentence was deferred for reports.

Walls’ bail had been continued at that point.

His solicitor James Laverty said: “At the time of the offence, his personal life had taken a downturn.

“His father unfortunately passed away.

“Your Lordship will see he also has a work ethic. He is in employment.

“He has not come to the adverse attention of the authorities since the commission of this offence.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Walls for a year, he said, to express society’s disapproval and dissuade others from carrying out similar attacks.

He said: “There’s the use of a weapon here.

“You also kicked the complainer on the head when he was on the ground, which is in itself an incredibly dangerous thing to do.

“There is no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

