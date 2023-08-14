Pie dispute Dundee man jailed for fracturing shopkeeper’s eye

A Dundee man with 75 previous convictions has been jailed after fracturing a shopkeeper’s eye socket in a squabble about a pie.

Ryan Ogilvie was brought from HMP Perth to Dundee Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to assaulting Omer Khalid at the convenience store at Huntly Square in Dundee on December 21 in 2021.

35-year-old Ogilvie severely injured Mr Khalid after repeatedly punching him on the head.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion explained Ogilvie was homeless and unemployed when he entered the shop at 4.15pm that afternoon.

He attempted to purchase a pie but left before paying.

Later that day, he returned and accused staff of taking his money and not giving him the pie.

Mr Khalid explained he had not paid and Ogilvie unleashed a flurry of punches.

The incident was caught on CCTV.

Fractured eye socket

Mr Khalid attended at the emergency department at Ninewells and was found to have a fractured eye socket.

He was also suffering from double vision.

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey said: “He was under the influence at the time.

“He was fairly appalled when he heard the narrative.

“He understands that a custodial sentence will be imposed today.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed a 21-month prison sentence.

The sheriff said: “This is a nasty assault because it took place on somebody who was just carrying out their own business.

“It also caused a bad injury.

“You have got a lot of previous convictions.

“A custodial sentence is the only one that’s appropriate.”

