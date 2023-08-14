Pie dispute Dundee man jailed for fracturing shopkeeper’s eye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pie dispute Dundee man jailed for fracturing shopkeeper’s eye

Ryan Ogilvie unleashed a flurry of punches in the dispute over the baked goods.

By Ross Gardiner
Ogilvie attacked the shopkeeper in the pie dispute.
Ogilvie attacked the shopkeeper in the pie dispute.

A Dundee man with 75 previous convictions has been jailed after fracturing a shopkeeper’s eye socket in a squabble about a pie.

Ryan Ogilvie was brought from HMP Perth to Dundee Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to assaulting Omer Khalid at the convenience store at Huntly Square in Dundee on December 21 in 2021.

35-year-old Ogilvie severely injured Mr Khalid after repeatedly punching him on the head.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion explained Ogilvie was homeless and unemployed when he entered the shop at 4.15pm that afternoon.

He attempted to purchase a pie but left before paying.

Huntly Square, Dundee
The assault happened in Huntly Square, Dundee.

Later that day, he returned and accused staff of taking his money and not giving him the pie.

Mr Khalid explained he had not paid and Ogilvie unleashed a flurry of punches.

The incident was caught on CCTV.

Fractured eye socket

Mr Khalid attended at the emergency department at Ninewells and was found to have a fractured eye socket.

He was also suffering from double vision.

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey said: “He was under the influence at the time.

“He was fairly appalled when he heard the narrative.

“He understands that a custodial sentence will be imposed today.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed a 21-month prison sentence.

The sheriff said: “This is a nasty assault because it took place on somebody who was just carrying out their own business.

“It also caused a bad injury.

“You have got a lot of previous convictions.

“A custodial sentence is the only one that’s appropriate.”

