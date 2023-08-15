Dundee kickboxer jailed for campaign of domestic abuse

A Dundee kickboxer has been jailed for a campaign of domestic abuse.

Stephen Traynor battered his partner hours after winning a competition, just one incident in nearly two years of terrifying attacks between Valentine’s Day 2020 and December 22 2021.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told the 37-year-old: “Because of the gravity of the offences, there is no alternative but a custodial sentence and I think you know that.

“What you pled guilty to was controlling and coercive behaviour, repeated assaults on your partner and spitting on her.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable.”

The sheriff jailed Traynor, who appeared from prison by video link, for 18 months.

The sentence was backdated to December 23 when he was first remanded.

Sheriff Carmichael also imposed a non-harassment order to protect Traynor’s victim for five years.

Coercive abuse

The court previously heard how Traynor, of Dundee, said he would murder his partner in a series of menacing text messages.

He admitted an abusive course of conduct.

Depute fiscal Sarah Wilkinson told the court: “The complainer described it as mentally and physically abusive.

“She had attempted to leave the relationship multiple times.”

He punched her in the eye on Valentine’s Day 2020, before placing his hands round her neck and pushing her down.

On one occasion she tried to leave him, he sent abusive texts and told her: “I’ll stab everyone you are with” and threatened self-harm.

The Crown said all of the messages were “coercive” and designed to keep control over his victim as he isolated her from friends.

On August 12 last year, the pair travelled to Barnsley, where Traynor was taking part in the WKO Kickboxing championships.

He attacked her in a hotel afterwards.

About five weeks later, having been ordered not to contact her while on bail, he sent her more text messages saying he would kill her and himself.

The messages included: “I am going to kill you. I have nothing to lose.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.