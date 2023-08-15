Dundee kickboxer jailed for campaign of domestic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee kickboxer jailed for campaign of domestic abuse

Stephen Traynor threatened to kill his victim in a series of menacing text messages.

By Ross Gardiner
Stephen Traynor. Image: Twitter.
Stephen Traynor. Image: Twitter.

A Dundee kickboxer has been jailed for a campaign of domestic abuse.

Stephen Traynor battered his partner hours after winning a competition, just one incident in nearly two years of terrifying attacks between Valentine’s Day 2020 and December 22 2021.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told the 37-year-old: “Because of the gravity of the offences, there is no alternative but a custodial sentence and I think you know that.

“What you pled guilty to was controlling and coercive behaviour, repeated assaults on your partner and spitting on her.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable.”

The sheriff jailed Traynor, who appeared from prison by video link, for 18 months.

The sentence was backdated to December 23 when he was first remanded.

Sheriff Carmichael also imposed a non-harassment order to protect Traynor’s victim for five years.

Coercive abuse

The court previously heard how Traynor, of Dundee, said he would murder his partner in a series of menacing text messages.

He admitted an abusive course of conduct.

Depute fiscal Sarah Wilkinson told the court: “The complainer described it as mentally and physically abusive.

“She had attempted to leave the relationship multiple times.”

Stephen Traynor
Champion kickboxer Stephen Traynor was a domestic abuser. Image: Twitter

He punched her in the eye on Valentine’s Day 2020, before placing his hands round her neck and pushing her down.

On one occasion she tried to leave him, he sent abusive texts and told her: “I’ll stab everyone you are with” and threatened self-harm.

The Crown said all of the messages were “coercive” and designed to keep control over his victim as he isolated her from friends.

On August 12 last year, the pair travelled to Barnsley, where Traynor was taking part in the WKO Kickboxing championships.

He attacked her in a hotel afterwards.

About five weeks later, having been ordered not to contact her while on bail, he sent her more text messages saying he would kill her and himself.

The messages included: “I am going to kill you. I have nothing to lose.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

George Ramsay covered his face as he left Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dundee dealers caught by police 'with intelligence' and officers who broke up Covid lockdown…
The alleged hackers are accused of targeting firms including Rockstar Games, the firm behind the GTA games.
Hackers ’emptied’ victims’ accounts and tried to blackmail GTA maker, court told
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Illegal Snapchat and Broxden crash
Toby Bishop, left, tried to smuggle the drug in cat food packages.
Angus dealer 'Maverick the Speedy' jailed for smuggling drugs disguised as cat food
Ogilvie attacked the shopkeeper in the pie dispute.
Pie dispute Dundee man jailed for fracturing shopkeeper's eye
Steven Heron.
Man jailed for beating woman unconscious in New Year's Day Glenrothes attack
General view (GV) at night of the entrance to the Emergency Department, Ninewells Hospital.
Half-naked Dundee man carried from Ninewells after publicly pleasuring himself
Tandy Swinton. Image: Facebook.
Dundee addict took 81-year-old to cash machine and stole withdrawn £300
Carrie Davidson was raped and beaten by monster Ruaraidh McCartney.
Prosecutors may appeal sentence of Perthshire rapist given just one year in jail
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Bryan Horne. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 11/08/2023
Would-be robber admits chasing victim down Glenrothes street