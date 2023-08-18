Perthshire nightmare neighbour warned she is ‘very close to the doors of Cornton Vale’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire nightmare neighbour warned she is ‘very close to the doors of Cornton Vale’

Jennifer Melville threatened to smash windows in her new street, months after being ordered by a court to stay out of trouble for abusing people at her previous address.

By Jamie Buchan
Jennifer Melville appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A nightmare neighbour who ranted in the street and threatened to smash windows has been given a jail warning.

Jennifer Melville was ordered to stay out of trouble after clashing with an upstairs couple at her old address in Kinross.

When she appeared at Perth Sheriff Court in January, she was given a chance to prove she could stay out of trouble.

But the 35-year-old returned to the dock this week and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at her new home in Bridge of Earn, on June 28.

Perth Sheriff Court
Sheriff Mungo Bovey told her: “We’re getting close to the end of the road here, when the court will have no option but to jail you.

“You need to get a grip of your issues. It’s your responsibility to behave in public and not to abuse people.”

He ordered her to stay home between 7pm and 7am each night as part of a six-month restriction of liberty curfew order.

“This is an alternative to custody,” he said.

“You’re not going to jail this time but you are getting very close to the doors of Cornton Vale.”

‘I’m going to smash someone’s face in’

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told the court: “The accused lives on Paradise Place, a public street in Bridge of Earn.

“She had been causing some issues amongst neighbours due to her antisocial behaviour.

“At around 6pm, the accused was seen walking to her home, shouting and swearing.

“On hearing a commotion outside, a neighbour went to her window and saw the accused storming up the street towards another neighbour.”

Melville was heard shouting: “I’m going to smash someone’s face in.”

Paradise Place, Bridge of Earn
Paradise Place, Bridge of Earn. Image: Google

Residents concerned about the safety of the neighbour came into the street.

Ms Watson said Melville was told to leave and replied: “I can do what I want.”

The prosecutor said: “She continue to shout, swear and threatened to smash windows in the street.

“The verbal abuse continued for approximately 20 minutes.

“Another neighbour came out onto the street and tried to calm the accused down.”

Melville told him: “I know you work at the prison. I’m going to get you done.”

Police were contacted and officers found Melville in her garden, “heavily under the influence of alcohol”.

“I’ve done nothing wrong,” she told them.

HMP & YOI Cornton Vale sign
Melville was warned she was ‘getting very close to the doors of Cornton Vale’.

Solicitor Gino Gambale, defending, said his client had “underlying alcohol issues” and had become “agitated with her neighbours”.

Abused neighbours at previous address

The court earlier heard Melville ranted at her upstairs neighbours – calling them “s***bags” – at her previous address in Acremoar Drive, Kinross.

She pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards two people on November 20 2021.

The court heard Melville had been feeling “paranoid” that evening.

