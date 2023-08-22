Victim hits out at Dundee ex-partner’s sentence after eight years of hell at hands of serial abuser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victim hits out at Dundee ex-partner’s sentence after eight years of hell at hands of serial abuser

Donny McKenzie has plagued his ex-partner for years and has just been convicted of two more crimes.

By Ross Gardiner
Donny McKenzie outside court during a previous case.
Donny McKenzie outside court during a previous case.

The victim of a serial Dundee abuser has hit out at his latest sentence.

Donny McKenzie posted naked pictures of Terri Valentine on online forums.

The pair have been apart for nearly a decade but he continues to plague her as she continually moves address for her own safety.

HMP Perth inmate McKenzie, 30, admitted posting the images had been to cause – or he was reckless to causing – fear, alarm or distress to Ms Valentine.

Already on the Sex Offenders Register for past crimes, he was also prosecuted for failing to notify police of a change of his social media usernames.

At Dundee Sheriff Court last week, he was given a 19-week prison sentence for each offence.

Ongoing terror

In 2017, McKenzie was placed on curfew and a non-harassment order for stalking Ms Valentine.

His then-partner told how the “monster” threatened to petrol bomb her house and kidnap her children in a two-year campaign of harassment from the point of their break-up.

He sent her abusive messages and pictures of knives and road signs outside her house.

He was banned from approaching her but she remains in constant fear.

She told The Courier after his latest conviction: “(I) just feel so let down.

“A two-year non-harassment order didn’t deter him previously so how’s it going to work this time.

“I’m sitting in the unknown waiting for him to do something.

“Three house moves and I’m still not safe or any further forward.

“There’s no point in going to police as the punishment certainly doesn’t meet the crime.

“(I’m) just fed up – seven years of harassment and a slap on wrist each time.

“I have lost everything and made myself so unwell, while he gets to live his life.”

Sex crimes

McKenzie was jailed in 2014 after having sex with 15-year-olds.

Subject to sex offender notification requirements, he must keep police updated with changes in his life including to his online accounts.

He admitted failing to disclose username changes to police on March 3 last year.

The consecutive 19-week prison sentences for his crimes were backdated to December 22, when he was remanded.

