Victim hits out at Dundee ex-partner’s sentence after eight years of hell at hands of serial abuser

The victim of a serial Dundee abuser has hit out at his latest sentence.

Donny McKenzie posted naked pictures of Terri Valentine on online forums.

The pair have been apart for nearly a decade but he continues to plague her as she continually moves address for her own safety.

HMP Perth inmate McKenzie, 30, admitted posting the images had been to cause – or he was reckless to causing – fear, alarm or distress to Ms Valentine.

Already on the Sex Offenders Register for past crimes, he was also prosecuted for failing to notify police of a change of his social media usernames.

At Dundee Sheriff Court last week, he was given a 19-week prison sentence for each offence.

Ongoing terror

In 2017, McKenzie was placed on curfew and a non-harassment order for stalking Ms Valentine.

His then-partner told how the “monster” threatened to petrol bomb her house and kidnap her children in a two-year campaign of harassment from the point of their break-up.

He sent her abusive messages and pictures of knives and road signs outside her house.

He was banned from approaching her but she remains in constant fear.

She told The Courier after his latest conviction: “(I) just feel so let down.

“A two-year non-harassment order didn’t deter him previously so how’s it going to work this time.

“I’m sitting in the unknown waiting for him to do something.

“Three house moves and I’m still not safe or any further forward.

“There’s no point in going to police as the punishment certainly doesn’t meet the crime.

“(I’m) just fed up – seven years of harassment and a slap on wrist each time.

“I have lost everything and made myself so unwell, while he gets to live his life.”

Sex crimes

McKenzie was jailed in 2014 after having sex with 15-year-olds.

Subject to sex offender notification requirements, he must keep police updated with changes in his life including to his online accounts.

He admitted failing to disclose username changes to police on March 3 last year.

The consecutive 19-week prison sentences for his crimes were backdated to December 22, when he was remanded.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.