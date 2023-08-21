Monday court round-up — Kafka-esque housing hunt and killer’s phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Kafka-esque housing hunt and killer’s phone

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team


A construction worker who dodged a family cinema date to drink a litre of vodka with colleagues came home late and choked his wife.

Tomasz Lewandowski, 42, returned to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced, having previously admitted the June 5 domestic assault.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said his partner she sent the children to the cinema themselves and waited at home in Arbroath.

When he arrived, he wrestled her to the bed and began to choke her.

The woman tried to scream for help and was left with bruising on her neck.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He’d drank a litre of vodka with work colleagues.

“It seems to be a hard-working, hard drinking culture.

“Mr Lewandowski would like to continue the relationship but given the complainer is in favour of a non-harassment order, he’s been advised that’s likely to be granted.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley placed Lewandowski, now of Bank Street in Arbroath, under supervision for a year as a direct alternative to custody and imposed a two-year non-harassment order

Satans Slave murder bid

Former serviceman Barry Smith, 42, from Dunfermline has been jailed for eight years for attempting to murder a rival biker during a motorcycle gang fight. Smith, a Satans Slave, drove his ride-out support van at a member of the Tribe MCC in July 2021 during the battle on the A7 in the Borders.

Barry Smith
Barry Smith appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh

Kafka-esque housing hunt

A homeless sex offender who tried to find accommodation in Perth after being released from jail has been locked up again.

Martin McGinlay was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade in 2013 when he was jailed for 18 months.

After being admonished on June 15 this year in connection with another breach of his notification requirements, the 58-year-old was released from prison.

With no fixed abode, McGinlay attended at The Access Place, a homelessness service in Edinburgh, seeking accommodation. He was refused.

Over the following days, he attended at services in Perth as well as in Glasgow, where police eventually caught up with him.

At the Marie Trust in Glasgow a week after his release, McGinlay explained his hunt for housing but he had failed to notify police where he was staying, whether or not he was homeless and where he could reasonably be found.

His solicitor James Laverty said: “This is Kafka-esque, almost.

“He had been moving between Glasgow and Edinburgh in an attempt to obtain accommodation.

“If the police had not arrived until a couple of hours later, it would appear that he probably would have had accommodation at that point.

“He does not hide from his responsibility.

“He was potentially set up to if not fail then set up to find it very difficult to have accommodation.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael admonished McGinlay for the breach and imposed an unexpired sentence of 132 days.

He explained that by the time McGinlay was liberated, it would be likely his notification requirements would have expired.

The sheriff said: “I do understand that in this case there’s some mitigation because you were having difficulty.

“Nevertheless, you should have kept the police informed.”

Chip on her shoulder

A writer hurled water over chip shop customers in Fife after becoming fed-up with the noise they were making queuing in a lane outside her home. Author Annie Harrower-Gray, 67, repeatedly targeted customers with threatening and abusive behaviour as they waited in line outside The Wee Chippy in Anstruther.

Annie Harrower-Gray
Annie Harrower-Gray.

Killer’s illegal phone

A convicted killer was caught with an unauthorised mobile phone at HMP Perth after guards suspected he was using his X-Box to connect to the internet.

James Demarco, 33, was caught red-handed when officers searched his cell on May 12.

At Perth Sheriff Court, he admitted having the phone.

Demarco was just 18 when he was handed a life sentence in December 2007 for the fatal stabbing of teenager Jamie Ewart in Edinburgh.

Perth Prison
The phone was found in Demarco’s cell in Perth Prison.

He told Perth Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon: “I’ve just been in jail all of my life.

“I have had to do courses on self-help and violence to change the way that I think.

“It’s held me back a wee bit.

“I have to do this course before they consider putting me in an open prison.

“It’s a course that’s a year long, so if everything goes perfectly I will maybe be released in five years time – maybe.”

Demarco said guards had been searching for an illegal chip on the X-Box.

“I had just got the phone, I hadn’t even charged it when they came in,” he said.

He told the court he had already been punished with six months in segregation.

Demarco was given a concurrent sentence of six months imprisonment.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.

