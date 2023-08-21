Raging Anstruther author threw water on queuing chip shop customers

A writer hurled water over chip shop customers in Fife after becoming fed-up with the noise they were making queuing in a lane outside her home.

Author Annie Harrower-Gray, 67, repeatedly targeted customers as they waited in line outside The Wee Chippy in Anstruther.

The fed-up pensioner also grappled with a neighbour and blocked people from using the lane.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the freelance writer became a familiar figure in Tolbooth Wynd as she would regularly tackle visitors to the popular chip shop.

Harrower-Gray was found guilty of acting in a threatening or abusive manner in Shore Street, Anstruther, by acting aggressively, throwing water at customers and hurling offensive remarks on July 19 2021.

She was found guilty of the same offence on August 3 2021 by standing in the lane and intentionally blocking it while staring at customers and throwing water at them.

A third threatening or abusive conduct conviction stated in Tolbooth Wynd on September 16 2021, she blocked Carla Young, 18, and her mother, refusing to let them use the public lane and seized the older woman’s arm and dog lead.

She was found not guilty of a fourth charge which alleged she had shouted and sworn at a 16-year-old girl in A&A Stores, Anstruther on September 18 2021.

Blocked lane resident

Nursery worker Carla Young told the trial she was trying to walk her dog.

“I bumped into Annie and she said I could not go down the public lane to my house.

“It was right outside her front door.

“She came towards me, crossed her arms and said I couldn’t go past.

“She said it was a private property and if I wanted to get past I had to go in a different direction to my house or go through the lane to the chippie.

“I know people are scared of dogs so I didn’t want to budge through that way.

“I’m pretty sure I got a bit angry and said if I was able to take my dog in, I could then speak to her properly.

“She refused to let me past and she pushed me against her wall.

“She was pretty aggressive and she seemed under the influence as I could smell it off her.”

Police called

Ms Young said the incident lasted about five minutes and attracted her sister and a staff member from the chip shop.

“My mum came out and took the dog. Annie still refused to let us past.

“She grabbed my mum by her wrist as she wasn’t letting her past.

“She was very aggressive and I could see how tight she was holding my mum’s wrist.

“Her hand was almost in a fist because she was holding my mum’s wrist so tight.

“She grabbed hold of the dog’s lead and almost stepped on the dog.

“I ended up getting my mum inside and she called my dad.

“It felt like it went on forever.

“I don’t know if it was my mum or the owner of the chippie who called the police but I remember the police turning up.”

Frequent chip shop run-ins described

A staff member at the chip shop told the trial: “I have had run-ins with her before.

“She started assaulting customers, saying they were fat and if they had a fish supper they would die.

“I don’t know why but she always starts it and she was the one standing with a menacing face.”

Sentence on Harrower-Gray was deferred for background reports until September 25.

St Andrews University graduate Harrower-Gray has written a number of books, including “Suspicion and Superstition” and “Midgie McAlpine and the Stone of Destiny.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.