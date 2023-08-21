Raging Anstruther author threw water on queuing chip shop customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raging Anstruther author threw water on queuing chip shop customers

Annie Harrower-Gray was convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour.

By Gordon Currie
Annie Harrower-Gray.
Annie Harrower-Gray.

A writer hurled water over chip shop customers in Fife after becoming fed-up with the noise they were making queuing in a lane outside her home.

Author Annie Harrower-Gray, 67, repeatedly targeted customers as they waited in line outside The Wee Chippy in Anstruther.

The fed-up pensioner also grappled with a neighbour and blocked people from using the lane.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the freelance writer became a familiar figure in Tolbooth Wynd as she would regularly tackle visitors to the popular chip shop.

Harrower-Gray was found guilty of acting in a threatening or abusive manner in Shore Street, Anstruther, by acting aggressively, throwing water at customers and hurling offensive remarks on July 19 2021.

She was found guilty of the same offence on August 3 2021 by standing in the lane and intentionally blocking it while staring at customers and throwing water at them.

The Wee Chippy in Anstruther.
Harrower-Gray targeted customers queuing beside The Wee Chippy. Image: Google.

A third threatening or abusive conduct conviction stated in Tolbooth Wynd on September 16 2021, she blocked Carla Young, 18, and her mother, refusing to let them use the public lane and seized the older woman’s arm and dog lead.

She was found not guilty of a fourth charge which alleged she had shouted and sworn at a 16-year-old girl in A&A Stores, Anstruther on September 18 2021.

Blocked lane resident

Nursery worker Carla Young told the trial she was trying to walk her dog.

“I bumped into Annie and she said I could not go down the public lane to my house.

“It was right outside her front door.

“She came towards me, crossed her arms and said I couldn’t go past.

“She said it was a private property and if I wanted to get past I had to go in a different direction to my house or go through the lane to the chippie.

Annie Harrower-Gray
Annie Harrower-Gray.

“I know people are scared of dogs so I didn’t want to budge through that way.

“I’m pretty sure I got a bit angry and said if I was able to take my dog in, I could then speak to her properly.

“She refused to let me past and she pushed me against her wall.

“She was pretty aggressive and she seemed under the influence as I could smell it off her.”

Police called

Ms Young said the incident lasted about five minutes and attracted her sister and a staff member from the chip shop.

“My mum came out and took the dog. Annie still refused to let us past.

“She grabbed my mum by her wrist as she wasn’t letting her past.

“She was very aggressive and I could see how tight she was holding my mum’s wrist.

“Her hand was almost in a fist because she was holding my mum’s wrist so tight.

“She grabbed hold of the dog’s lead and almost stepped on the dog.

“I ended up getting my mum inside and she called my dad.

“It felt like it went on forever.

“I don’t know if it was my mum or the owner of the chippie who called the police but I remember the police turning up.”

Frequent chip shop run-ins described

A staff member at the chip shop told the trial: “I have had run-ins with her before.

“She started assaulting customers, saying they were fat and if they had a fish supper they would die.

“I don’t know why but she always starts it and she was the one standing with a menacing face.”

Sentence on Harrower-Gray was deferred for background reports until September 25.

St Andrews University graduate Harrower-Gray has written a number of books, including “Suspicion and Superstition” and “Midgie McAlpine and the Stone of Destiny.”

