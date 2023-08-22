Tuesday court round-up — Knifemen jailed and mixed-language abuse

A pair of knifemen have been jailed after a grisly attack in Dundee.

Craig Stirling, 46, a Perth Prison inmate was given four-years – with two years extended sentence – and Kyle Sandilands, 25, of Rannoch Road, Perth, was imprisoned for 42 months, with a year-long supervision period.

Both pled guilty during their trial at Forfar Sheriff Court to severely injuring William Howie in the city’s Kirkton area by repeatedly him on the body with a knife or similar instrument on May 26 last year.

Severely injured Mr Howie, 29, was rushed to Ninewells following the afternoon assault on Helmsdale Avenue.

Dog death

A dog owner who let one of his pets savage the other so badly it was found dead in a blood-soaked Dundee flat has been banned from keeping animal for two years. David Dye neglected the two dogs until one turned on the other. His remaining dog, Staffie Stella, has been removed.

Screamed abuse

A Polish man repeatedly screamed “whore” in his native tongue at police as they tried to arrest him.

Drunk Michal Samulski, 39, kicked off at officers who had been called to a disturbance at his Montrose home, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

He spoke in a mix of English and Polish to the officers and attempted to go “face-to-face” with one.

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said Samulski had repeatedly “screamed” a term meaning whore in Polish.

He was restrained on the ground, where he had to be prevented from hitting his head on the tarmac and also spat at one of the officers.

Samulski, of St John’s Place, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and assault on December 11 last year and sentence was deferred for reports.

Window plunge

A one-time wannabe model has been jailed for a frenzied attack on a woman who shattered her spine after escaping through a first floor window. Margaret Williamson turned on her friend at her home in Perth’s Cromlix Road, kicking and punching her, then biting down on her nose.

‘I’m really trying’

A brutal Angus domestic offender pummelled his partner on the pavement outside a Montrose takeaway.

John Brand was brought from HMP Perth to Dundee Sheriff Court to admit another domestically aggravated assault.

The 31-year-old, of Gibson Place in Montrose, pled guilty to attacking the woman on Panmure Place on the evening of December 8 last year.

A witness leaving Spicy Mo takeaway spotted the pair “struggling with each other”, fiscal depute Gavin Burton said.

He added: “The accused climbed on top, punching the complainer three or four times to the head.”

Brand then ran off down an alley with the woman’s mobile phone.

While the two witnesses were giving police statements 20 minutes later, Brand returned and was identified.

He still had the phone.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He’s got a very troubled background and I think he’s in danger of spending most of his adult life in prison.

“He would intend to continue the relationship.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until September 11 for reports.

The sheriff said: “He hasn’t had a community disposal in some time.

“I’m not making any promises at all.”

Brand told the sheriff: “My record is appalling, I understand that.

“I want to better my life. I’m really trying.”

