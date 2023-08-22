Tuesday court round-up — Knifemen jailed and mixed-language abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tuesday court round-up — Knifemen jailed and mixed-language abuse

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A pair of knifemen have been jailed after a grisly attack in Dundee.

Craig Stirling, 46, a Perth Prison inmate was given four-years – with two years extended sentence – and Kyle Sandilands, 25, of Rannoch Road, Perth, was imprisoned for 42 months, with a year-long supervision period.

Both pled guilty during their trial at Forfar Sheriff Court to severely injuring William Howie in the city’s Kirkton area by repeatedly him on the body with a knife or similar instrument on May 26 last year.

Severely injured Mr Howie, 29, was rushed to Ninewells following the afternoon assault on Helmsdale Avenue.

Dog death

A dog owner who let one of his pets savage the other so badly it was found dead in a blood-soaked Dundee flat has been banned from keeping animal for two years. David Dye neglected the two dogs until one turned on the other. His remaining dog, Staffie Stella, has been removed.

David Dye and Staffie Stella
David Dye has had Stella taken from him. Images: Facebook.

Screamed abuse

A Polish man repeatedly screamed “whore” in his native tongue at police as they tried to arrest him.

Drunk Michal Samulski, 39, kicked off at officers who had been called to a disturbance at his Montrose home, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

He spoke in a mix of English and Polish to the officers and attempted to go “face-to-face” with one.

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said Samulski had repeatedly “screamed” a term meaning whore in Polish.

He was restrained on the ground, where he had to be prevented from hitting his head on the tarmac and also spat at one of the officers.

Samulski, of St John’s Place, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and assault on December 11 last year and sentence was deferred for reports.

Window plunge

A one-time wannabe model has been jailed for a frenzied attack on a woman who shattered her spine after escaping through a first floor window. Margaret Williamson turned on her friend at her home in Perth’s Cromlix Road, kicking and punching her, then biting down on her nose.

Cromlix Road, Perth and Margaret Williamson.
Margaret Williamson was found guilty of assault in Cromlix Road, Perth.

‘I’m really trying’

A brutal Angus domestic offender pummelled his partner on the pavement outside a Montrose takeaway.

John Brand was brought from HMP Perth to Dundee Sheriff Court to admit another domestically aggravated assault.

The 31-year-old, of Gibson Place in Montrose, pled guilty to attacking the woman on Panmure Place on the evening of December 8 last year.

A witness leaving Spicy Mo takeaway spotted the pair “struggling with each other”, fiscal depute Gavin Burton said.

John Brand
John Brand.

He added: “The accused climbed on top, punching the complainer three or four times to the head.”

Brand then ran off down an alley with the woman’s mobile phone.

While the two witnesses were giving police statements 20 minutes later, Brand returned and was identified.

He still had the phone.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He’s got a very troubled background and I think he’s in danger of spending most of his adult life in prison.

“He would intend to continue the relationship.”

Spicy Mo, Montrose
The assault happened outside Spicy Mo in Montrose.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until September 11 for reports.

The sheriff said: “He hasn’t had a community disposal in some time.

“I’m not making any promises at all.”

Brand told the sheriff: “My record is appalling, I understand that.

“I want to better my life. I’m really trying.”

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.

