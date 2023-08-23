Dundee woman’s crisp bag SIM card prison smuggling plot smashed by guards

A pregnant woman tried to smuggle a stash of contraband SIM cards into Perth Prison using a bag of crisps.

Amanda Fleming was caught when guards became suspicious of her interactions with an inmate in the jail’s visiting area.

Staff swooped on the pair and seized 10 unauthorised SIM cards.

Fleming, 35, of Dundee, threatened to smash up a room at the jail when she was quizzed by officers.

She appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted knowingly giving a personal communications device to a prisoner on November 17 2021.

Suspicious behaviour

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court Fleming was monitored by staff when she entered the prison’s visiting area.

“All female visitors are required to empty there pockets before they go inside.

“The accused was asked who she was here to see and was then directed to table four.”

Ms Hendry said: “A member of staff observed her sat at the table with some items from the vending machine in front of her.

“The officer then went and sat at the edge of the table, where she had a direct view of the accused.

“Another prison officer was then told that the prisoner who the accused was due to visit had been behaving suspiciously, as was the accused.”

The inmate was seen putting his hand inside a crisp packet for what seemed like an unusually long time.

Ms Hendry said: “He was observed taking something from the packet and putting it down his trousers.

“The accused was seen to get up and go to the vending machine.

“As she returned to the table, an officer observed the prisoner move his left hand towards her hand, as if he was concealing something.

“When visiting time ended, the prisoner was removed from the visiting area.

“The accused was asked to remain.”

Body search

The fiscal depute said: “A full body search was carried out on the prisoner.

“He advised: ‘Look, do you want me to just give it to you?’

“He was searched and was found with what was believed to be controlled items.”

Fleming was taken to the prison’s agents’ room.

“She threatened to smash up the place and stated that she was four months pregnant,” said Ms Hendry.

Police were called,10 SIM cards were recovered and Fleming was taken into custody.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentence until September 20 for background reports.

SIM card problem

Illicit SIM cards have been a growing problem at Perth Prison since the Scottish Prison Service began distributing mobile phones during the lockdown.

State-authorised mobiles are designed to help prisoners keep in touch with family but there are significant restrictions on how many times they can be used.

Prisoners have been using SIM cards to extend their talk time and contacts.

Last week, the killer of T2 Trainspotting star Bradley Welsh was among the latest to be sentenced for having his own SIM inside a prison-issued phone.

Sean Orman, who told Perth Sheriff Court he was appealing against his conviction, was handed a concurrent six month sentence.

