Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Teen stalker and pain relief pain

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A teenager who stalked his ex-boyfriend following the end of a “toxic” relationship has been banned from contacting him for a year.

Nathan Allan was also placed on a two-year supervision order and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 19-year-old had repeatedly turned up at the man’s home and his place of work and tried to talk to him.

Allan, of Simon Crescent, Methilhill, admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused the man fear and alarm at addresses in Methil between June 6 and 17 this year.

Gang attack

A gang who carried out a life-threatening attack in Dundee city centre have been given community sentences. Cortez Cuthbert, Jay Thomson and Christopher Robertson admitted assaulting their victim, who was dragged to the ground, stamped on and then booted in the head when he was already unconscious.

(L-R) Jay Thomson, Christopher Robertson and Cortez Cuthbert
(L-R) Jay Thomson, Christopher Robertson and Cortez Cuthbert knocked their victim unconscious on Reform Street.

Unemployed man’s knife was ‘for work’

A sheriff questioned claims by an unemployed Perth man he had a knife in a public street “for work”.

Paul Mackay was caught carrying the Stanley blade outside his then-home in Dunsinane Drive on November 6 last year.

The 32-year-old told police: “I’m only out walking my dog. I forgot that knife was in my pocket.”

Mackay admitted having the bladed item in public but claimed in a background report he had been using it for work.

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “He said he had this item for work but he hasn’t worked for a number of years so that seems unlikely.”

Mackay replied: “My mum was getting new carpets.”

Sheriff McKay told him: “Carrying a knife is an offence that the court takes very seriously.

“There is a huge amount of knife crime and people are frequently hurt as a result.

“Custody has been at the forefront of my mind.”

McKay, of Skinnergate, was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to jail.

Stalker and rapist

A convicted stalker from Fife who preyed on an intoxicated woman he “barely knew” has been jailed for rape. Cameron Whitley, 29, attacked the woman in September 2019. He was convicted of stalking last year when he sent 500 texts to an ex-partner in just 12 days, blaming a glitch in a phone app.

Cameron Whitley
Cameron Whitley.

Pain relief

A drug-driver who accelerated into the back of a car at traffic lights was taking cannabis for pain relief.

David Green, 59, smashed into the BMW while under the influence of the class B drug.

Fiscal depute Eve McKaig told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “At 2.45pm the complainer… was stationary as the first vehicle waiting at a set of traffic lights to turn into Nairn Street.

“At the time a witness was at the locus having finished her employment.

“She observed a blue Vauxhall Meriva, slowing down before accelerating and colliding with the rear of the complainer’s vehicle, causing damage to both vehicles.

“She saw the accused struggle to get out of his vehicle.

“He was unsteady on his feet and was holding onto the door to stand up.

“She noticed his pupils were dilated and there was a smell of cannabis.”

David Green
David Green.

Green tried to get back into his car but the keys were taken from him and the police were called.

Officers noticed the Green’s speech was slurred, he was unsteady on his feet, and his eyes were glazed.

Green, of Johnston Close, St Monans, admitted driving carelessly and while unfit through drink or drugs on Millie Street, Kirkcaldy, on May 16.

Solicitor Lynn Herbert defending said Green suffered from arthritis and used cannabis as a “painkiller”.

Sentence was deferred for reports and Green was disqualified in the interim.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.

