Suspect cleared of pushing woman through glass door in Perth, to danger of her life

Laura Lukacs was found by paramedics lying in a pool of blood, impaled by a glass shard.

By Jamie Buchan
Part of South Street was taped off by police following the assault in September 2021.
A woman required an emergency blood transfusion after she was pushed through the glass door of a Perth city centre shop, a court has heard.

The 35-year-old was rushed to hospital and spent more than a week in a high dependency unit.

Lynn McKinlay went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court this week accused of assaulting Ms Lukacs to her severe injury and to the danger of her life in the early hours of September 11, 2021.

Lynn McKinlay appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

It was alleged she pushed Ms Lukacs through the glass door of a jewellery shop on South Street.

A jury took just over two hours to find the charge against the 43-year-old not proven.

Sheriff David Hall told Ms McKinlay she was free to leave the court.

Eye witness

Josh Graham told jurors he had been awake in the early hours playing on X-Box when he witnessed the assault from his flat window.

He said he saw a “woman in grey” shove a female dressed in red with both hands, sending her crashing through a shop door.

He could not identify the attacker.

The aftermath of the alleged assault on South Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

He said the person responsible resembled Ms McKinlay, with similar hair colour and facial features but he was unsure if they were the same person.

Another witness told the trial he heard a woman say “I’ve had enough of your sh**e,” followed by the sound of glass smashing and an alarm going off.

Jurors were shown CCTV of South Street around the time of the alleged attack but the incident itself was not caught on camera.

Emergency treatment

Ms Lukacs has since returned home to Hungary and did not give evidence during the trial.

The court heard how she was found on the shop floor just after 2.30am by two paramedics.

She was surrounded by broken glass and blood.

Her right arm was impaled with a piece of glass, which was causing significant blood loss.

Police sealed off part of the street as part of investigations into the alleged assault. Image: Stuart Cowper.

Ms Lukacs was taken into an ambulance where a tourniquet was applied to her right arm.

She was given a blood transfusion to stabilise her, before she was rushed to Ninewells for emergency surgery.

Doctors said she had a “penetrating trauma” to her right arm.

Her index and middle fingers on her left hand also required surgical repair.

She was discharged from hospital on September 21, 10 days after the assault.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, argued the Crown had not proved the case against his client.

He told jurors: “We don’t know what happened and we don’t know who was involved.”

