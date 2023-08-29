Fife man blasted for calling 999 to report ‘rotten takeaway pizza’ and using racial slurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man blasted for calling 999 to report ‘rotten takeaway pizza’ and using racial slurs

Graeme Clark was told although the incident might seem humorous it had the potential to impact those trying to reach the emergency services.

By Kirsty McIntosh
A Fife man who called 999 to report receiving a “rotten pizza” has been blasted by a sheriff.

During the course of the call the 58-year-old also used racial slurs.

Pizza nonsense

Fiscal depute Eve McKaig told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “At three minutes past midnight the accused called the 999 service.

“He said he had ordered a pizza from a local takeaway.

“He said ‘This is totally rotten, now that’s an emergency’.

“The call handler stated this was not an emergency.

“The accused stated ‘Well some P**i bastard would kill somebody’.

“The accused continued to rant at him.”

Clark also told the call handler that he “did not care” he was misusing the service.

Petrol station abuse

In a separate incident, police were called shortly after 1am to reports Clark was causing a disturbance at a petrol station shop.

As officers arrived, Clark became aggressive towards them.

Ms McKaig continued: “The accused approached the marked police vehicle, sticking up his fingers in an abusive manner.

“Officers exited the vehicle to make contact with the accused but he ran at them, aggressively calling them c**ts.”

“He was asked to calm down but after making more racial remarks, he was arrested.”

He also spat towards one of the officers.

Prison risk

Solicitor Lewis Faulds, defending, admitted the accused – who the court heard drank up to a quarter bottle of alcohol a day – was drunk on both occasions.

He said: “The underlying denominator in both these matters is alcohol.

“There’s no excusing the severity of these offences.”

The petrol station in Abbotshall Road, Kirkcaldy.
The petrol station in Abbotshall Road, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said abuse of the emergency line could have knock-on effects.

He said: “He is potentially preventing the life-saving treatment or police attendance, which is a very serious matter.

“People need to know that if they act in this way, they run the risk of going to prison.”

Referring to the second incident, he added: “The police are there to serve us, and are not there to be gesticulated at, spat at and called c**ts.”

Clark, of Coaltown of Wemyss, admitted making an offensive phone call to the 999 service from his home on July 24 last year.

He further admitted behaving in a threatening manner at Abbosthall Road, Kirkcaldy and at the town’s police station on December 6 that year.

He was paced on an 18-month supervision order.

