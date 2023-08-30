Wednesday court round-up — Bus driver attacked and vengeful ex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Bus driver attacked and vengeful ex

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Stagecoach bus driver was punched in the face as he drove in Dundee, by a passenger who had his fake ID confiscated.

Daryl Cruikshanks, 26, lashed out in front of a bus full of passengers as the driver tried to fend him off.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the driver was assaulted after he spotted Cruikshanks was trying to use a woman’s ID and confiscated his fake Young Scot card on the 57 Stagecoach service on Coupar Angus Road.

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon said  “The accused leaned over as he was driving the bus and put his hand into his chest pocket to try and retrieve the card.

“The accused struck (the driver) to the face with a closed fist.

“He was left with bruising and a slight graze to his left eye.

“A crown on his front tooth was dislodged.”

Stagecoach bus
The Stagecoach driver was attacked in Dundee.

The driver stopped and let out Cruikshanks to avoid further violence but the vehicle’s CCTV camera caught the altercation.

Cruikshanks, from Blairgowrie, admitted the April 18 2022 assault and attempted robbery (of the ID card).

Solicitor Jim Caird, defending, said: “He has some sort of mental health difficulties. He takes full responsibility for this.”

Cruikshanks was granted bail by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown and sentence was deferred for the preparation of social work reports.

Knifeman jailed

A Dundee knifeman who left his victim permanently disfigured after three days of binging on drink and drugs is behind bars. Convicted drug dealer Michael Torano, 33, left his victim scarred for life was in the attack in Dundee’s Craigie area.

Michael Torano
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.

Put number on dating website

A Montrose man threatened to rape and kill his ex-partner, before posting an explicit photo and her personal details on a dating website without her knowledge.

Andrew Rennie, 44, hurled her suitcase and belongings over a banister during a drunken bust-up while the couple were staying in an AirbnB in November 2021.

Despite ending the relationship a few months later, he carried on plaguing the woman with more than 200 phone calls from February 4 to 21 2022, in which he made death and rape threats.

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told Dundee Sheriff Court: “He was threatening to rape and kill her.

“He instructed her to prostitute herself. He questioned her faithfulness and was telling her he put her phone number on a dating website.

“She checked the website and observed her phone number, place of work and an intimate image of herself.”

Rennie later turned up uninvited at her home.

When he was arrested, Rennie admitted sending the messages and said he did it while under the influence of alcohol.

He admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which caused his former partner fear or alarm at various locations around Falkirk and Montrose between November 20 2021 and February 21 2022.

Rennie had sentence deferred for the preparation of background reports and his bail was continued.

Paedophile called police himself

A serial child sex offender who called police when paedophile hunters turned up at his door has been jailed for 12 months. Francis Burns called police to whinge he was being harassed after the vigilante group exposed him for sending nude photos and videos to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Francis Burns was confronted at his door by paedophile hunters
Francis Burns was confronted at his door by paedophile hunters. Image: Secrets and Lies hunter group.

Pasta disaster

A spurned boyfriend who tipped pasta sauce on his former partner’s carpets during a campaign of abuse lasting several months has had sentence further deferred.

Alan Taylor, 32, also took his victim’s car without permission, broke her tumble dryer and mobile phone, and left a trail of broken glass on her floor during repeated unwanted visits.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that after spilling pasta sauce Taylor fled the scene but drunkenly staggered back some time later with sauce stains on his trousers.

Police were there carrying out inquiries.

He went on to abuse police after being taken to Ninewells Hospital.

In August, he admitted domestic abuse charges dating from July and October last year and threatening or abusive behaviour at the hospital.

He was due to be sentenced but was further remanded for more time to prepare reports and will appear again in October.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James Logie.
Fife pensioner broke driver's nose with walking stick in row over village's communal land
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Dundee knifeman who attacked rival after three-day booze and drug binge is jailed
Francis Burns was confronted at his door by paedophile hunters
Hunter group taunted Dundee paedophile with cucumber during sting video
Kenneth Morris.
Armed police rushed to Kirkcaldy hotel after paranoid and sleep-deprived knifeman locked himself in…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Chelsea smile and janitor cleans up
Arran McPherson has been jailed for causing Dolores Humphries' death by dangerous driving
Family of tragic Montrose grandmother 'Saint Doe' hit out at young killer's sentence
Clark called 999 to report his 'rotten pizza'.
Fife man blasted for calling 999 to report 'rotten takeaway pizza' and using racial…
Joe Henry Brown was caught with drugs at HMP Perth.
More jail time for Dundee chainsaw attacker caught with cocaine in Perth Prison cell
Robert Walker.
'Despicable' Fife pensioner sexually assaulted schoolgirl
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Drink-drive pensioner and legal restraint