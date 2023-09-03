Former Perthshire Lib Dem hopeful could be jailed for police assaults in Greggs, Job Centre and court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Former Perthshire Lib Dem hopeful could be jailed for police assaults in Greggs, Job Centre and court

Christopher Rennie clashed with police inside Perth Sheriff Court, at the city's Moncreiffe Island, in a local Job Centre and at a branch of Greggs.

By Jamie Buchan
Christopher Rennie was a Liberal Democrat council hopeful who pledged to tackle Perthshire's potholes.
Christopher Rennie was a Liberal Democrat council hopeful who pledged to tackle Perthshire's potholes.

A one-time Liberal Democrat council candidate who assaulted eight police officers in a series of violent outbursts has been given a jail warning.

Christopher Rennie clashed with police inside Perth Sheriff Court, at the city’s Moncreiffe Island, in a local Job Centre and at a branch of Greggs.

The 35-year-old – who vied for votes at a 2018 by-election in Highland Perthshire – spat on one officer, threw rocks at her colleague, attacked another constable with his own handcuffs, wrestled two PCs on the floor of the court and accused police of being responsible for Sarah Everard’s murder.

During one bust-up, he told police: “I don’t believe in the law”.

He was told his actions had crossed the “custody threshold”.

Courtroom rammy

Rennie was found guilty after trial of assaulting a police officer during an outburst at Perth’s Job Centre in October 2021.

He was further convicted of a similar tantrum involving three police at Gregg’s bakery in Pitlochry in 2019.

Now, he has pled guilty to two further outbursts.

Christopher Rennie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

He assaulted two police officers at Perth Sheriff Court on January 20 2022.

The constables were attempting to bring him under control after he kicked off in courtroom two.

At the time, Rennie was in court to answer allegations of an earlier police assault.

Officers called for back up as he ranted, screamed and refused to calm down.

Rennie admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

He pled guilty to assaulting one officer by repeatedly attempting to elbow him in the face and kick him on the body.

He kicked a second police officer and threw him to the ground.

Island attack

Rennie, of James Place, Perth, further admitted an outburst on Moncreiffe Island in the city centre on August 11 2021.

He injured PC Evan MacDonald by seizing hold of him, repeatedly throwing rocks at him and repeatedly kicking him.

Moncreiffe Island, Perth
Moncreiffe Island, Perth

He then turned on his colleague PC Lisette Henderson and spat in her face and repeatedly kicked her.

Sheriff Alison McKay said because one of the incidents happened at Perth Sheriff Court, the case would have to be transferred to Dundee.

“As far as I am concerned, this conduct puts you in the custody threshold but that will be a matter for someone else, not me,” she told Rennie.

Bakery bust-up and ‘star-fished’ on floor

The court previously heard how Rennie shouted and swore during a disturbance at Greggs, Atholl Road, Pitlochry, on August 12 2019.

He attacked one police officer by lashing out with his arms, grabbing his handcuffs and pushing them into his body.

Rennie struck in Greggs, Atholl Road, Pitlochry. Image: DCT Media

Rennie was further found guilty of kicking two other female officers during the flare-up.

In June, the court heard about his self-described “meltdown” at Perth Job Centre on October 8 2021.

He refused to leave, “star-fished” on the floor and had to be physically slid along the ground towards the exit.

Rennie told the trial he reacted because he was scared of being tasered.

PC George Wilkie said: “He was saying that we were all rapists.

“He was saying we were responsible for the death of Sarah Everard in London.”

Rennie campaigned for the Scottish Liberal Democrats in 2018

The officer added: “He was star-fishing on the floor and due to his size we were unable to stand him up.”

As he was arrested, Rennie said he “didn’t believe in the law.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist told him: “You should have just left.”

Sentence was deferred on all four cases.

In the 2018 by-election, Rennie placed sixth with 78 votes.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Links Park raider Brian Stewart avoided prison when he appeared last week at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Montrose FC Fairy liquid raider cleans up for sentencing
Yasir Butt.
Fife delivery driver sentenced for Alton Towers domestic abuse
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Power pole crasher banned again
£1.2 million Dundee drug dealers David Pringle and Richard Spalding. Image: Police Scotland.
Pair admit £1.2 million Dundee cocaine deal
Dare was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston.
Rapist jailed for attack in Dunfermline after woman 'explicitly' said no
Jason Ward drove while unfit.
Airborne cocaine driver left 'path of destruction' in Fife street
Robert Campbell.
Armed robbery lookout gets 'fresh start' chance after shoplifting spree in Angus
Dylan Scott.
Dundee boyfriend-from-hell poured bleach on partner and threatened to set fire to her
Ross Armour was responsible for the dog when it attacked.
Woman bitten by Alsatian which jumped Fife garden fence 
Ryan Byrne eventually confessed to police.
'I attacked a young girl': Ex-soldier was let go twice by police probing Dundee…