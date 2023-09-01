Dundee boyfriend-from-hell poured bleach on partner and threatened to set fire to her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee boyfriend-from-hell poured bleach on partner and threatened to set fire to her

Dylan Scott's latest campaign of domestic abuse lasted more than a year, including from behind bars at Perth Prison.

By Gordon Currie
Dylan Scott.
Dylan Scott.

A boyfriend-from-hell dowsed his partner with bleach before threatening to set her ablaze during a 15-month campaign of abuse.

Dylan Scott poured beans on the woman and spat on her on Valentine’s Day after they went to the five-star Blythswood Hotel in Glasgow.

She was called names and pelted with items including coins and a mobile phone and was punched, dragged and hit with a ladder by Scott.

Even after he was arrested and locked up, the 28-year-old bully continued to control the woman from behind bars by trying to force her to withdraw her complaint.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the campaign of abuse took place at locations across Scotland and England including a music festival in Manchester and on a ferry to Holland.

Valentine’s terror

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court: “On 14 February 2022 they travelled to Glasgow to stay at the Blythswood Hotel, where they went for a meal and drinks.

“The accused continued drinking and began to shout at her about other people.

“He was angry and smashed a TV in the room and spat on her.”

Blythswood Hotel, Glasgow
Scott’s abuse did not stop for a Valentine’s break at the Blythswood Hotel in Glasgow. Image: DC Thomson.

The abuse continued over following months, including Scott dragging her around by the hair, throwing her out of the house and threatening to firebomb her home.

On one occasion she ran into a Chinese takeaway, screaming for help and was taken home by a delivery driver.”

Mr Gordon told the court she was hospitalised during the campaign of terror after Scott pinned her by the neck against a wall and she was struck with her own mobile phone.

He threw two cans of baked beans at her, covering her face and hair.

Campaign of abuse

The court heard the couple were on a ferry trip to Amsterdam when Scott called her “fat and disgusting” and threw her out of their cabin to force her to sleep outside.

Security were called to protect her and she returned to Scotland on the first ferry back, while Scott had to fly home on his own.

The 28-year-old from Dundee admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his partner between November 1 2021 and January 22 2023.

He admitted abusing her at the hotel, various locations around Dundee, a hotel in Manchester, on a ferry journey from Newcastle to Amsterdam and from Perth Prison.

HMP Perth
Scott continued to abuse his victim from behind bars in Perth Prison

He admitted controlling her movements, checking her phone, accusing her of cheating, calling her names, breaking a TV and pestering her repeatedly on social media apps.

Scott, a prisoner at Perth, admitted spitting on her, grabbing her hair and dragging her body, throwing coins and a phone at her and banging her head against a wall.

He admitted throwing a carton of bleach over her, holding a lighter in his hand and threatening to set her alight, and tipping a carton of beans on her.

He admitted kicking a ladder which struck her on the body to her injury and bombarding her with messages from prison trying to persuade her to drop the charges.

Numerous previous convictions

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence for the preparation of background reports and released Scott with bail conditions not to approach his former girlfriend.

Scott was jailed for 14 months in 2020 and made subject to a five year non-harassment order after he admitted abusing a former girlfriend.

He raced across town to crash a party so he could tell her to change her clothes because he disliked the pictures she had posted on social media.

Scott, who has four other domestic convictions, punched and dragged her upstairs and put his hands round her throat and face to stop her as she walked to the police station to report him.

Dylan Scott
Dylan Scott.

He has also been convicted of drug-dealing after being caught with cannabis and cocaine worth nearly £26,000.

He claimed he was pressured into keeping and packaging drugs by a gang in Birmingham to pay off a £3,000 debt.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ross Armour was responsible for the dog when it attacked.
Woman bitten by Alsatian which jumped Fife garden fence 
Ryan Byrne eventually confessed to police.
'I attacked a young girl': Ex-soldier was let go twice by police probing Dundee…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dundee rapist jailed
The Sheku Bayoh inquiry has taken evidence from former Fife police chief Garry McEwan.
Retired Fife police chief tells Sheku Bayoh inquiry racism can 'manifest itself' in Police…
Craig Hamilton.
Rosyth paedophile jailed for second court order breach
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.
Weapons-obsessed Dundee man jailed for fake firearm stunt
Van driver Sylwester Grzymiszews
Lone women scared by van driver who slowed and made 'crude' sexual gestures in…
Chen Qing travelled to Scotland for the drug drop.
Dealer tried to flee Dundee with more than £40k cash after drug drop busted
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Bus driver attacked and vengeful ex
James Logie.
Fife pensioner broke driver's nose with walking stick in row over village's communal land