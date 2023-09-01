Dundee boyfriend-from-hell poured bleach on partner and threatened to set fire to her

A boyfriend-from-hell dowsed his partner with bleach before threatening to set her ablaze during a 15-month campaign of abuse.

Dylan Scott poured beans on the woman and spat on her on Valentine’s Day after they went to the five-star Blythswood Hotel in Glasgow.

She was called names and pelted with items including coins and a mobile phone and was punched, dragged and hit with a ladder by Scott.

Even after he was arrested and locked up, the 28-year-old bully continued to control the woman from behind bars by trying to force her to withdraw her complaint.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the campaign of abuse took place at locations across Scotland and England including a music festival in Manchester and on a ferry to Holland.

Valentine’s terror

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court: “On 14 February 2022 they travelled to Glasgow to stay at the Blythswood Hotel, where they went for a meal and drinks.

“The accused continued drinking and began to shout at her about other people.

“He was angry and smashed a TV in the room and spat on her.”

The abuse continued over following months, including Scott dragging her around by the hair, throwing her out of the house and threatening to firebomb her home.

On one occasion she ran into a Chinese takeaway, screaming for help and was taken home by a delivery driver.”

Mr Gordon told the court she was hospitalised during the campaign of terror after Scott pinned her by the neck against a wall and she was struck with her own mobile phone.

He threw two cans of baked beans at her, covering her face and hair.

Campaign of abuse

The court heard the couple were on a ferry trip to Amsterdam when Scott called her “fat and disgusting” and threw her out of their cabin to force her to sleep outside.

Security were called to protect her and she returned to Scotland on the first ferry back, while Scott had to fly home on his own.

The 28-year-old from Dundee admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his partner between November 1 2021 and January 22 2023.

He admitted abusing her at the hotel, various locations around Dundee, a hotel in Manchester, on a ferry journey from Newcastle to Amsterdam and from Perth Prison.

He admitted controlling her movements, checking her phone, accusing her of cheating, calling her names, breaking a TV and pestering her repeatedly on social media apps.

Scott, a prisoner at Perth, admitted spitting on her, grabbing her hair and dragging her body, throwing coins and a phone at her and banging her head against a wall.

He admitted throwing a carton of bleach over her, holding a lighter in his hand and threatening to set her alight, and tipping a carton of beans on her.

He admitted kicking a ladder which struck her on the body to her injury and bombarding her with messages from prison trying to persuade her to drop the charges.

Numerous previous convictions

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence for the preparation of background reports and released Scott with bail conditions not to approach his former girlfriend.

Scott was jailed for 14 months in 2020 and made subject to a five year non-harassment order after he admitted abusing a former girlfriend.

He raced across town to crash a party so he could tell her to change her clothes because he disliked the pictures she had posted on social media.

Scott, who has four other domestic convictions, punched and dragged her upstairs and put his hands round her throat and face to stop her as she walked to the police station to report him.

He has also been convicted of drug-dealing after being caught with cannabis and cocaine worth nearly £26,000.

He claimed he was pressured into keeping and packaging drugs by a gang in Birmingham to pay off a £3,000 debt.

