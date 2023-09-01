Armed robbery lookout gets ‘fresh start’ chance after shoplifting spree in Angus

An Angus man jailed for his role as a lookout in a convenience store armed robbery has admitted shoplifting from a string of shops in Angus.

Robert Campbell, 37, was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to six charges of shoplifting.

His haul, worth just over £200 in total, included stealing dish soap, crisps and alcohol.

Solicitor Sarah Russo explained the recovering alcoholic, who was jailed for two years this summer, has given up drinking since being diagnosed with pancreatitis.

In June, a jury at the court in Forfar convicted Campbell and accomplice Christopher McIntosh over a raid on the Best-One store in Taranty Road, Forfar.

Armed assailant McIntosh threatened shopkeeper Muhammad Shakeel with a blade after lookout Campbell had first scoped out the shop.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey offered to give Campbell a fresh start when he is liberated for that crime by imposing an 11-month sentence but making it run concurrently to the existing prison term.

Petty pilfering

Campbell admitted targeting both the Co-op on Roods and the Lindsay Street Spar, Kirriemuir, on November 1 2020.

He took crisps and two bottles of vodka from the Co-op and biscuits and crisps from the Spar.

Four days later, he stole three bottles of vodka from Tesco in Forfar and later that month returned to the Co-op to steal alcohol and food.

In March the following year, Campbell stole two bottles of vodka from the Co-op on Kirriemuir High Street and a month later, he stole a selection of items from the Glamis Road shop.

These included dish soap, 24 cans of fizzy juice and six bags of crisps.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said: “He was effectively identified by police upon a CCTV review.”

None of Campbell’s loot was ever recovered by authorities.

Fresh start

Solicitor Sarah Russo said: “Mr Campbell is a gentleman who has a history of alcohol misuse and difficulties.

“He tells me during 2020 and 2021, his alcohol consumption was really at its peak.

“The alcohol is at the root of his offending.

“What he does tell me is due to his level of alcohol consumption, he developed chronic pancreatitis.

“He spent a period in hospital last year.

“He has not touched a drop of alcohol for the last year.

“Mr Campbell appreciated that he will receive a custodial sentence today.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey said: “These are all very old charges to be bringing.

“I’m prepared to let you make a fresh start in July of next year.

“I sentence you from now to a period of 11 months in jail.”

