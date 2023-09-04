Monday court round-up — Racially abused Tesco guard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Racially abused Tesco guard

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
An Arbroath man has admitted racially abusing a Tesco security guard.

Barry Stewart appeared from custody at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards Eric Frimpong on January 20 last year.

Stewart, 51, was under the influence at the Arbroath supermarket and became aggressive.

When he was informed police would be called, he said: “You can phone the police, you don’t know my name,” before adding: “You’re nothing but a black b*****d.”

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He has a bit of history behaving in this way, particularly to people in authority.

“There does seem to be remorse appropriately expressed.

“It was a difficult period for him.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey placed Stewart, of Weaver’s Close in Arbroath, under supervision for a year – to be reviewed in October – as a direct alternative to custody.

Bathroom door peeper

A young woman caught an older man spying on her through a hole in a bathroom door as she prepared to take a bath. David Cosgrove’s victim had grown suspicious and started filming on her phone through the gap. She caught the 48-year-old from Midlothian squatting and peering through the hole at a property in Fife.

David Cosgrove
David Cosgrove.

Domestic abuse

Steven Williams, 30, of Sycamore Path in Arbroath, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit a campaign of domestic abuse between August and October last year, starting with a voicemail in which he called his then-partner a slag.

Later, he asked to attend her home to discuss their relationship.

The court heard things had been amicable but when he was asked to leave, he punched the living room door, leaving a hole.

Days later, he attended at the woman’s house uninvited while she had company.

At around 10pm that night, he began shouting names at her.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “There’s a degree of minimisation in terms of attitude towards the offence.

“It’s clear he’s shown remorse.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey fined the kitchen assistant £750, placed him under supervision for a year and issued a two-year non-harassment order.

Just Beat

A Dundee woman who tried to rob a Just Eat delivery driver, before battering him with a metal pole, has been jailed. Drug addict Annie Finlay, 31, attacked the man and shouted “give me all the money you have” after he dropped off a breakfast order to a block of flats in the city’s Polepark Road.

Annie Finlay
Annie Finlay has been jailed. Image: Facebook.

Pinned partner to wall

A Forfar man has been ordered to be of good behaviour after pinning his partner to a wall.

Michael Balfour, 47, of Glenclova Terrace, attacked the woman at her Forfar home on March 15 after an argument about money.

After his attack, she hid in the bathroom while he arranged a taxi home.

After his client admitted assault, solicitor Michael Boyd said: “He would wish to reconcile the relationship.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentencing for a year.

Police abuse by political hopeful

A one-time Liberal Democrat council candidate who assaulted eight police officers in a series of violent outbursts has been given a jail warning. Christopher Rennie, 35, clashed with police inside Perth Sheriff Court, at the city’s Moncreiffe Island, in a local Job Centre and at a branch of Greggs. He will be sentenced in Dundee later.

Christopher Rennie
Christopher Rennie once stood for election in Highland Perthshire. Image: Facebook.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

