Petrol plunderer stole £600 of fuel from Dundee filling stations in repeated raids

A Dundee serial thief stole fuel from city filling stations almost 20 times in a year.

Jennifer Jarrett admitted 25 charges of theft.

Jarrett, of Pitkerro Drive, May 2022 and May 2023, repeatedly stole fuel from filling stations at Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Tesco supermarkets in Dundee.

The station she targeted the most, however, was the BP garage at Invergowrie services.

In total, she made off with nearly £600 worth of fuel.

Spree tanked

Jarrett, 37, previously admitted 25 stealing:

£45 of fuel from Sainsbury’s on Tom Johnston Road in Dundee on May 29 last year.

£40 of fuel from Morrisons at Afton Way in Dundee on June 7 last year.

£50 of fuel from Invergowrie services on September 17 2022.

£30.02 of fuel from Morrisons on Afton Way on September 21 2022.

£15 of fuel – and then another £30-worth – from Invergowrie services on December 8 2022.

£40.06 of fuel and a bottle of juice from Invergowrie services on February 2 this year.

£40 of fuel and “a quantity of items” from Invergowrie services on March 22 2023.

£15.02 of fuel from Afton Way Morrisons on March 27.

£55.18 of fuel from Invergowrie services on March 29.

£25 of fuel from Tesco on Dundee’s Kingsway on April 5.

£40.02 of fuel and £26 of other items from Invergowrie services on April 6.

£30.38 of fuel from Kingsway Tesco on April 12.

£25.01 of fuel from Invergowrie services on April 14.

Razor blades worth £40 from Tesco on the Kingsway on April 23.

£25.05 of fuel from the same Tesco on April 26.

Items worth £15 from Invergowrie services on May 6.

£40.02 of fuel from Invergowrie services on May 10.

£41 of fuel from Invergowrie services on May 12.

A quantity of items from Invergowrie services on May 16.

Mitigation

Solicitor Mark Robbins said: “She accepts that she had an issue with stealing.

“She’s working with the group We Are With You.

“She’s doing her bit to address her opiate addiction.”

Sheriff James Williamson told Jarrett: “This is a course of conduct which is intolerable.”

She was placed on a community payback order for two years with an order to comply with addiction services.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.