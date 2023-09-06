Petrol plunderer stole £600 of fuel from Dundee filling stations in repeated raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Petrol plunderer stole £600 of fuel from Dundee filling stations in repeated raids

Jennifer Jarrett admitted 25 charges of theft, including driving off with hundreds of pounds worth of fuel from filling station forecourts without paying.

By Ross Gardiner
Petrol thief Jennifer Jarrett at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee serial thief stole fuel from city filling stations almost 20 times in a year.

Jennifer Jarrett admitted 25 charges of theft.

Jarrett, of Pitkerro Drive, May 2022 and May 2023, repeatedly stole fuel from filling stations at Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Tesco supermarkets in Dundee.

The station she targeted the most, however, was the BP garage at Invergowrie services.

In total, she made off with nearly £600 worth of fuel.

BP Bullionfield services
Jarrett’s favourite target was Invergowrie BP services on the A90. Image: Google.

Spree tanked

Jarrett, 37, previously admitted 25 stealing:

  • £45 of fuel from Sainsbury’s on Tom Johnston Road in Dundee on May 29 last year.
  • £40 of fuel from Morrisons at Afton Way in Dundee on June 7 last year.
  • £50 of fuel from Invergowrie services on September 17 2022.
  • £30.02 of fuel from Morrisons on Afton Way on September 21 2022.
  • £15 of fuel – and then another £30-worth –  from Invergowrie services on December 8 2022.
  • £40.06 of fuel and a bottle of juice from Invergowrie services on February 2 this year.
  • £40 of fuel and “a quantity of items” from Invergowrie services on March 22 2023.
  • £15.02 of fuel from Afton Way Morrisons on March 27.
  • £55.18 of fuel from Invergowrie services on March 29.
  • £25 of fuel from Tesco on Dundee’s Kingsway on April 5.
  • £40.02 of fuel and £26 of other items from Invergowrie services on April 6.
  • £30.38 of fuel from Kingsway Tesco on April 12.
  • £25.01 of fuel from Invergowrie services on April 14.
  • Razor blades worth £40 from Tesco on the Kingsway on April 23.
  • £25.05 of fuel from the same Tesco on April 26.
  • Items worth £15 from Invergowrie services on May 6.
  • £40.02 of fuel  from Invergowrie services on May 10.
  • £41 of fuel from Invergowrie services on May 12.
  • A quantity of items from Invergowrie services on May 16.

Mitigation

Solicitor Mark Robbins said: “She accepts that she had an issue with stealing.

“She’s working with the group We Are With You.

“She’s doing her bit to address her opiate addiction.”

Sheriff James Williamson told Jarrett: “This is a course of conduct which is intolerable.”

She was placed on a community payback order for two years with an order to comply with addiction services.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

